Putin promises nuclear-capable missiles to Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Belarus counterpart on Saturday that Moscow would supply Minsk with missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

At a meeting with Putin in St. Petersburg, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko expressed concern about the “aggressive”, “confrontational” and “repulsive” policies of its neighbors Lithuania and Poland.

He asked Putin to help Belarus mount a “symmetrical response” to what he said were the US-led NATO alliance’s nuclear-armed flights near Belarus’ borders.

Putin said he saw no need at the moment for a symmetrical response, but that Russian-made Su-25 jets from Belarus could, if necessary, be upgraded at Russian factories.

“We will transfer the Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Belarus, which can use both ballistic and cruise missiles in both conventional and nuclear versions,” he said in a summary of the meeting held by the foreign ministry.

The Iskander-M, a mobile guided missile system codenamed “SS-26 Stone” by NATO, replaced the Soviet “Scud”. Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 500 km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

