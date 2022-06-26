Random ride: Botafogo football investor, John Textor goes to Romário’s June party

Admin 9 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

John Textor, once again, proved to be familiar with Rio’s nightlife. The American, owner of 90% of the SAF of Botafogowas at the June party organized by the former player and senator Romarioon Friday night.

Danielle Favattodaughter of Romario, posted on her Twitter:

— Simply John Textor here at my father’s June party — and he added: — Very random hangout.

In one of his last trips to Rio de Janeiro, in May, Textor was spotted in a nightclub. The images of the businessman enjoying the party went viral among alvinegro fans. Textor didn’t refuse photo requests, and ended up in the middle of a bachelor party.

In some images, he appears next to the bride and her friends, wearing a phallic accessory typical of this type of event on his head. The images reverberated mainly on Twitter, accompanied by both criticism and praise.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

UFC: Chris Curtis neutralizes Rodolfo Vieira takedowns and wins on points | combat

Known for his refined jiu-jitsu, Rodolfo Vieira was unable to put his flagship into action …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved