Raulian Paiva starts well, but suffers upset and loses to Kazakh at UFC Las Vegas 57

Only Brazilian on the preliminary card of UFC Las Vegas 57held this Saturday (25), Raulian Paiva ended up defeated by Sergey Morozov in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). After a great first round, in which he rocked the Kazakh on two occasions, the Brazilian couldn’t keep up the pace in the following rounds and lost the fight in the eyes of the three judges.

the defeat against Sergey Morozov is the second consecutive Raulian Paiva in the UFC. The Brazilian, who scored three consecutive victories in the Octagon, had a setback against Sean O’Malley in December.

Sergey Morozovon the other hand, won again after the defeat suffered against the Brazilian Douglas D’Silva, in February.

The fight

The two started studying each other hard in the center of the Octagon and exchanged simultaneous low kicks. Raulian Paiva took the initiative, walked forward and connected a good straight to the face of Sergey Morozov, which swung. The Kazakh tried to grab the Brazilian, who managed to free himself. Raulian connected a good combination and Morozov felt it again. The Kazakh tried to grab again without success. The Brazilian kicked low, but received a good right from Morozov. The two set out for free striking and Raulian connected a good cross. Showing himself to be alive in the fight, Morozov also connected some counters. In the final stretch of the round, the Kazakh tried to be more aggressive, but was repelled by Raulian’s quick fists.

Raulian and Morozov started the second round more aggressively, exchanging blows in the center of the octagon. Morozov took advantage of a charge from Raulian to get in a good takedown and put the fight on the ground. On top, the Kazakh connected a great elbow, opening a cut on the Brazilian’s face. Active from below, Raulian sketched an attack on Morozov’s leg, which he escaped well. The Brazilian managed to stay on his feet, but not let go of the Kazakh’s grip, who dropped a good knee. Raulian managed to reverse the situation and attack Morozov’s weight, standing, but the Kazakh quickly freed himself and returned to the fall. Raulian defended, but couldn’t break free before the end of the round.

The two fighters embraced at the start of the third round. Sergey Morozov it matched well with his fists and soon attacked in a takedown. Raulian Paiva defended and managed to break free, but received two blows on the way out. The Brazilian surrounded the opponent, but found it difficult to connect the blows. Raulian tried to surprise and went into a takedown, but Morozov defended well. Then, it was the Brazilian who defended another attempt to take down the Kazakh. In the free exchange of blows, Morozov got the better and connected good hooks. In the final stretch, Raulian managed to put Morozov down, but he didn’t have time to develop the position.

Check out the statistics of the duel between Raulian Paiva and Sergey Morozov:

Closing the preliminary card, Carlos Ulberg beats Tafon Nchukwi by knockout in the first round

At the end of the preliminary card, in a duel valid for the light heavyweight division (up to 93 kg), Carlos Ulberg knocked out Tafon Nchukwi in the first round. A solid left-handed jab opened the way for an impressive string of hooks that forced referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

As a result, Carlos Ulberg adds the second consecutive victory in the UFC. The New Zealander was coming from a triumph over Fabio Cherant in February.

Tafon Nchukwi, on the other hand, loses the second in a row in the Octagon. The Cameroonian now has two triumphs and three setbacks in Ultimate.

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke beats TJ Brown in judges’ decision

In the fifth fight of the night, valid for the featherweight division (up to 65.7 kg), Shayilan Nurdanbieke overcame TJ Brown in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). After an electrifying start to the fight, both fighters opted for grappling and had a grappling duel until the end of the third round.

After debuting with defeat in the UFC, in May 2021, Shayilan Nurdanbieke now has two consecutive victories in the organization.

On the other side, TJ Brown loses again after two straight wins in the Octagon.

Cody Durden runs over JP Buys in the first round

In the third fight of the night, valid for flyweight (up to 56.7 kg), Cody Durden took no notice of JP Buys and got the technical knockout in the first round. After connecting a good straight right, the American wasted no time, he went on top of the South African and released a “rain” of blows, forcing the referee to stop.

As a result, Cody Durden recovers from the lightning defeat suffered against Muhammad Mokaev in UFC London, when it was finished in less than a minute. The American now has two wins, two setbacks and a draw in the UFC.

JP Buys, in turn, remains without a win in Ultimate. The South African lost the three fights he had in the organization, being knocked out in two of them.

Mario Bautista submits Brian Kelleher in a fulminating way

The second fight of the night, valid for bantamweight (up to 62.1 kg), was a “walk” of Mario Bautista up from Brian Kelleher. After showing a lot of repertoire in the standup fight, Bautista found it easy to take the fight to the ground and made very quick transitions to grab Kelleher’s back and force him to give the “three pats”.

the victory over Brian Kelleher is the second consecutive Mario Bautista in the UFC bantamweight division. The MMA Lab athlete now has four wins in his last five fights.

Brian Kelleher, on the other hand, suffered his second straight loss in the Octagon in his third fight of the year. The veteran now has eight wins and seven setbacks since his UFC debut in 2017.

Vanessa Demopoulos beats Jinh Yu Frey in a balanced match at the opening of the card

In the first fight of the night, valid for the strawweight division (up to 52.1 kg), Vanessa Demopoulos overcame Jinh Yu Frey in the judges’ split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27). In a very balanced fight, the two fighters alternated the role, but the “Lil Monster” did enough to take the victory in the eyes of two of the three judges.

After debuting with defeat in the UFC, Vanessa Demopoulos scores the second consecutive victory in the organization and now has eight triumphs and four setbacks in his career.

On the other side, Jinh Yu Frey unable to continue the streak of two victories. The former Invicta FC champion now has three setbacks and only two wins in Ultimate.