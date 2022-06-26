Referee reports offenses by Náutico coach in summary: “Bandit, thief, you’re going to Recife” | nautical

The revolt of Náutico with the penalty scored for Tombense, at the end of this Sunday’s 1-1 draw, by Serie B, generated expulsions on the field and also reports of offenses in the summary by referee Leonardo Willers Lorenzatto. The judge detailed words spoken by goalkeeper coach Marcos Leme, right-back Victor Ferraz, and also by coach Roberto Fernandes – these in a threatening tone.

Disgusted, Roberto Fernandes criticizes Náutico’s tie referee: “Coward”

– I inform you that after the end of the match, Mr. Marcos Antônio Leme, goalkeeper coach of the Náutico team, who had been sent off, invaded the field of play and, offending me, said the following words: “You bastard, bum, you stole our team, there’s no such penalty you scored”, moving away if only after the arrival of the police.

“I inform you that upon entering the locker room we identified the coach of the Náutico club’s team, Mr. José Roberto Fernandes Barros at the door of his team’s locker room. Proclaiming in an exalted and shouting manner the following words: “Bandit, thief, you go to Recife, motherfucker,” towards the refereeing team, hurting our character and our morals”, added the referee.

Jean Carlos vents after controversial penalty at the end: “How long will this happen? This ridiculous thing”

Roberto Fernandes, Náutico coach, complains about refereeing in game against Tombense

Another who had offenses mentioned in the summary was the right-back Victor Ferraz. On the bench, after being substituted, he was sent off in the 51st minute of the second half for complaining about the penalty.

– For leaving the technical area and entering a few steps on the field of play, uttering offensive and disrespectful words to the referee: “You are a bastard, this is a robbery, what a penalty you scored, bum” – reported the referee.

In an unusual move, goalkeeper Lucas Perri, from Náutico, is sent off against Tombense; watch video

At 51 min of the 2nd half – direct red card from Victor Ferraz do Náutico against Tombense

The move in question happened in the 49th minute of the second half. In stoppage time, forward Pedro Vítor touched Tombense forward Lucas Santos. Leonardo Willers Lorenzatto considered the contact foul, and as it was inside the area, he scored the penalty. VAR confirmed the penalty, charged by Ciel to tie the game.

At Central do Apito, commentator Sálvio Spínola disagreed with the. In a press conference after the match, coach Roberto Fernandes called the referee a coward:

“We have to talk about the coward, Seu Leonardo (Lorenzatto). It was a cowardice. If you take it a minute earlier, there was a bid on Robinho that was the same and he didn’t make it. He scored a scoundrel penalty, I don’t know if incompetence or bad intent, he can answer.”