Revolted, Roberto Fernandes criticizes referee of Náutico’s tie: “Coward” | nautical

The refereeing of the tie between Tombense and Náutico provoked the revolt of the alvirrubro coach, Roberto Fernandes. Dissatisfied, the coach harshly criticized referee Leonardo Willers Lorenzatto, who scored a controversial penalty in favor of the Minas Gerais team in the final minutes of the game. In the interview after the match, Roberto classified the marking as “scoundrel” and called the referee a “coward”.

We have to talk about the coward, Seu Leonardo (Lorenzatto). He was cowardly. If you take a minute earlier, there was a bid on Robinho that was the same and he didn’t make it. He scored a scoundrel penalty, I don’t know if due to incompetence or bad intentions, who can answer is him – shouted the coach.

Roberto Fernandes, Náutico coach, complains about refereeing in game against Tombense

Roberto Fernandes also mentioned that, due to the game that Náutico played, with a good performance, the fair result would be the victory, which was taken from the team by a referee who “wanted to appear”.

– Náutico leaves the match with a draw, which was not supposed to happen, due to the team’s production. What the players did on the field was to have won, without demerit to Tombense. But sometimes that happens… a referee wants to show up more than the players – he concluded.

The game between Náutico and Tombense was surrounded by controversies and difficult bids involving arbitration. In the first half, striker Ciel scored a goal for the Minas Gerais team, but the referee ruled it out, claiming that the player was fouled by Timbu’s defender, Wellington.

In the second half, in the sixth minute, goalkeeper Lucas Perri was sent off, after touching the ball twice in a row after a free kick, which is not allowed by the rule. (See below). Initially, the referee only gave the yellow card, but after checking the VAR, he sent Perri off.