Russia is just hours away from going into default; understand what this means for your investments

The deadline for the Russia pay about $100 million to the United States. The amount refers to payments in May which, if they do not happen, will be the first default (defaultin technical terminology) of the country in almost 100 years.

Russia claims it has the money to pay the Americans, but the partial shutdown of the Swift — the international payment system — prevents the transfer. The Russian disconnection came on the heels of a series of retaliation by the US and other Western nations against the invasion of ukraineon the 24th of February.

The North American side claims that some payments were made in rubles Russians, which is not valid for this type of transfer.

The implications of a Russian default now

Immediate effects are the most common to be analyzed. THE default from Russia could generate a domino effect on the markets.

Investors who bought Russian bonds are expected to propose expanding sanctions to ensure payment. In addition, pressure to end the war in Ukraine could also increase after the default, according to information from Bloomberg.

The unsatisfactory future of an even bigger default

But the medium and long term is still a mystery. O default will increase the already existing tension on international stock exchanges and drive investors away from risky assets.

And more: The country still has about US$ 1 billion in payments planned until the end of the year. If Russia fails to pay its debts, creditors could launch new lawsuits that damage the Kremlin’s reputation.

Historic moment for Russia

This will be the first time in almost 100 years that the country faces a default. The last time this happened was during the Bolshevik revolution of 1918.

The moment is also new for the market. As stated earlier, Russia has the resources to pay its debt, but it is unable to do so due to the shutdown of the Swift.

The market’s eyes are on what will happen to countries on Sunday night — and to stock markets at the opening on Monday (27).