Santos has Ângelo back in the starting lineup to get Corinthians

After the rout suffered by Corinthians for the Copa do Brasil, Santos will face the São Paulo rival again tonight (25), at Neo Química Arena, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão.

With the team missing, including coach Fabián Bustos, Peixe will have changes in all sectors of the field. The novelty is for the return of Ângelo among the initial 11.

After recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh, the striker was starting matches on the bench.

Thus, the starting lineup will be formed by John; Auro, Emiliano Velázquez, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho, Léo Baptistão; Lucas Braga, Angelo and Marcos Leonardo.

Auxiliary Lucas Ochandorena’s bench will have Diógenes, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Lucas Pires, Sandry, Maranhão, Bruno Oliveira, Jhojan Julio, Lucas Barbosa, Goulart, Rwan Seco and Angulo.

Corinthians will not go full force either: Cássio; Rafael Ramos, Robert Renan, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Roni and Adson; Felipe and Gustavo Mantuan were cast by Vítor Pereira.

The Corinthians substitutes will be Ivan, João Pedro, Lucas Piton, Willian, Giuliano, Biro, Júnior Moraes, Matheus Araújo, Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Bruno Melo and Xavier.

With 18 points, Alvinegro Praiano is in eighth place, and wants the victory to touch the top four. Vítor Pereira’s team is second, with 25 points, three behind leader Palmeiras.