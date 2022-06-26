schedule between 27/06 and 01/07

This week’s Afternoon Session will feature Divorce (2017), Me, Robot (2004) and more comedy, romance and action titles. The films are shown in the evening hours of the station, right after the special edition of O Cravo e a Rosa. See the full schedule.

Monday, June 27 – Divorce (2017) – This week’s Afternoon Session

The week begins with the screening of the film Divorce. In the feature film, Noeli and Juno lead a simple life until the couple gets rich when their Juno tomato sauce, created by them, becomes a hit. However, the relationship frays, and they end up breaking up. To defend the property, each one tries to find the best lawyer for himself, which generates a divorce process full of confusion.

Original title: Divorce

Cast: Murilo Benício, Camila Morgado, Sabrina Sato, Antônio Petrin, Luciana Paes

Nationality: Brazilian

Genre: comedy

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time.

Tuesday, June 28 – I, Robot (2004)

On Tuesday, it’s I, Robot’s turn. The story of the film takes place in the year 2035, when it is already common for robots to be used as employees and assistants of humans. To maintain order, these robots have a programming code that prevents violence against humans, the Law of Robots. Throughout the plot, police officer Dr. Miles turns up dead and the main suspect is a robot, leading the police to wonder if the machines have found a way to circumvent the Robotics Act.

Original title: I, Robot

Cast: Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Alan Tudyk, Bruce Greenwood

Nationality: American

Genre: science fiction action

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time.

Wednesday, June 29 – Minions (2015) – This week’s Afternoon Session

Wednesday is animation day. Minions are ancient beings whose mission is to serve the greatest villains. In depression since the death of their former master, they try to find a new boss. It’s up to Kevin, Stuart and Bob to go to a villain convention to find a new leader. It’s there that they meet Scarlet Overkill, who aspires to be the first woman to rule the world.

Original title: minions

Cast: Pierre Coffin, Steve Carell, Sandra Bullock, Chris Renaud, Jon Hamm

Nationality: American

Genre: Children’s/Comedy

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time.

Thursday, June 30 – Welcome to Life (2012)

In Welcome to Life, the father of a young salesman dies. The son finds a $150,000 inheritance with a note asking for the money to be handed over to a stepsister he’s never met. The young man is torn between handing over the money or not.

Original title: People Like Us

Cast: Chris PineElizabeth BanksMichelle PfeifferOlivia Wilde

Nationality: American

Genre: Drama

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time.

Friday, July 1 – A Family in Trouble (2012) –

This week’s afternoon session

To end the week, Globo shows the film Uma Família em Apuros. In their daughter’s absence, Artie and Diane Decker take care of their grandchildren. They disagree with the daughter’s method of caring for the children, excluding punishment and leaving fun aside. They decide to abandon the boys’ mother’s recommendations. and adopt their own method, to be able to conquer their grandchildren for real.

Original title: People Like Us

Cast: Billy Crystal, Bette Midler, Marisa Tomei, Bailee Madison

Nationality: American

Genre: comedy

Time: 15:30, Brasilia time.

The films air from Monday to Friday on Globo’s open channel at 3:30 pm. It is also possible to follow the schedule through Globoplay. You must have a free registration on the platform – then just click on “Now on TV” at the indicated time.

After seeing the schedule for this week’s Tarda Session, see also: Tadeu marries Guta? Pawn goes through another disappointment.

+ Songs from the soap opera Pantanal grow more than 1700% on streaming