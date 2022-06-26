see how to compete for 100% free scholarships

Having a Harvard certificate to display is undoubtedly a great achievement for the resume. It’s more than that! Have you ever thought about the opportunity to take a course at one of the most renowned universities in the world with 100% free scholarships? Find out how to get access.

The scholarships are being released through a partnership between Banco Santander and Harvard. It is the Santander Universities initiative. There are three courses available: Business Fundamentals; Preparation for a professional career; and self-management.

Harvard certificate

Each course lasts nine weeks. Those interested in participating must apply by September 7. Classes are in English, Spanish or Portuguese. The partnership offers 5,000 scholarships.

Those interested in participating must be over 18 years old, but another requirement is that the participants reside in one of the following countries: Brazil; Germany; Argentina; Chile; Colombia; Spain; United States; Mexico; Peru; Poland; Portugal; UK or Uruguay.

The courses have practical use through the exercises developed during the presentation of the contents. The program includes virtual debates and interactions among students. Getting a Harvard certificate will not be so easy, so be aware that you have to complete the entire course.

Applications are made through the Santander University Programs website. When registering on the website, candidates receive an email with the other steps. You must go through the evaluation text to have your application accepted.

The evaluation of applications will be between the 7th of September and the 29th of the same month, which is when the selected candidates will be announced. You need to dedicate between three and four hours a week.

The courses include all the knowledge and relevant tools to develop the participants’ careers. Classes are taught by the main experts of the most prestigious university in the world.