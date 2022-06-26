Son meets mother after 20 years and discovers they are co-workers

A happy and somewhat unusual ending ended a two-decade quest. Benjamin Hulleberg, resident of the United States, found his biological mother again after searching for her for 20 years, and discovered that the two worked in the same place. The case took place at St. Mark’s Hospital in Utah (USA).

The 20-year-old American was adopted shortly after birth. The adoptive family insisted that he knew his own story, and was always welcoming with the son’s desire to find his biological mother again.

But Benjamin, despite writing letters, and investigating files and leads, could not find who gave birth to him. At the other end of the story, Holly Shearer, who became pregnant in her teens, revealed to ABC’s Good Morning America that she never forgot her son.

“He was always on my mind. More so on holidays and his birthday. It was a roller coaster of emotions. I thought about him all the time,” he confessed. She even found her son on social media, but was afraid to make contact.

Benjamin Holly Shearer became pregnant as a teenagerDisclosure / HCA Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital benjamin and mom She never had the courage to contact her son until his 20th birthday. Disclosure / HCA Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital benjamin and mom 2 Mother and son discovered that they work at the same hospital in Utah (USA) Disclosure / HCA Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital 0

The reunion

It wasn’t until Benjamin’s 20th birthday that Holly worked up the courage to send him a message. After arranging to meet at a restaurant, the two discovered that they worked at the same hospital – she, as an assistant to the medical staff, and he, as a volunteer.

“This is a day I’ve looked forward to for the last 20 years of my life. Seeing that it was finally happening was amazing. It was a lot to assimilate”, revealed the son. In addition to his mother, Benjamin discovered that he has two brothers.

Their story had already crossed paths a few times. The two were in the same environment on several occasions before they met. With the bond reestablished, they spend time together during breaks from work, moments that the young man defines as “incredible”.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.