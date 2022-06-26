Spacex Lifts Super Rocket Using Mechazilla Robotic Arms

For the first time, SpaceX has managed to lift its gigantic Super Heavy thruster from the Starship vehicular complex, the largest rocket in the world. The stage was transferred to the launch pad by the robotic arms of the Mechazilla system, the colossal 143-meter tower (the equivalent of a 24-story building).

As Futurism highlights, it’s an impressive feat of engineering, and one that brings the Starship’s inaugural orbital test flight closer and closer.

Dubbed Booster 7, the Super Heavy prototype is powered by 33 Raptor engines, and arrived at the company’s orbital launch pad at its testing facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday.

During the test, the two massive robotic arms were deployed to carefully lift the booster into the air, rotate and place it on the orbital launch pad. The maneuver is a key part of the space company’s plans to make its Super Heavy rocket reusable.

SpaceX wants Starship test orbital flight next month

It’s not yet clear when the spacecraft’s first orbital test flight will take place, but it shouldn’t be long, as the tests are increasingly advanced and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already completed the necessary environmental analysis.

“Starship will be ready to fly next month,” Musk promised last week.

“We will have a second stack ready to fly in August and then monthly,” he added.

For the super-rocket to be considered safe to fly, however, it remains to run the static fire test with all 33 Raptor engines in the booster. To date, SpaceX has never lit more than six of them at once on a Starship prototype.

It is also important to point out that the approval of the environmental analysis by the FAA is conditioned to 75 adjustments to be made by SpaceX and, in addition, it is not a guarantee of the launch license. Let’s wait!

