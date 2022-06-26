Strange and Christine live flashback in new deleted scene

Marvel does not cease to amaze its fans and revealed a new deleted scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The scene, which was released on YouTube, shows a flashback, in which Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) comment on a new surgical technique created by the duo.

Check out the deleted scene below:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The conversation, however, is dominated by Strange who answers almost every question. On social media, several fans commented that this flashback tries to reinforce Strange’s image as a self-centered person, before his accident.

Nightmare was almost the main villain of the movie

Since it was announced, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was shrouded in speculation and theories, one of which involved the villain Nightmare.

Fans have been betting for a long time that the character could be in the movie, which didn’t happen. But, the fan theories are close to coming true, as the Nightmare was on one of the scripts of Doctor Strange 2.

The character’s presence was revealed by the film’s lead screenwriter Michael Waldron. For the Den of GeekWaldron revealed that he reworked the script for Doctor Strange 2 in 2019, when Marvel decided to put the multiverse in the foreground.

“When I originally joined in February 2020, Sam and I inherited the story that had been crafted by Scott and Jade Bartlett, the original writer on the project. He had a lot of cool ideas, and we were initially going to try to figure out our version of that story in time to start filming the movie in May. Then COVID happened a month later, and the movie was delayed, which gave us the opportunity to start over and re-examine what we wanted the movie to be.”

At the time, the screenwriter and director, Sam Raimi, decided that the film needed a villain a little more “multiversal”.

“There was a different idea. It was mentioned in a conversation about Nightmare and related things [a ele]. But when I walked in, it was a Multiverse story. And now it was about trying to figure out who that multiversal adversary would be.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can now be found in the Disney+ catalog.

