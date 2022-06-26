‘Style Adriano Imperador’ and ‘Vai pra Copa’: reactions to Endrick in the nets – 06/26/2022

Endrick’s two goals, which guaranteed Palmeiras’ title in the Copa do Brasil under-17, generated several reactions on social networks. In the first move, he won in the body of two markers in the middle of the field and arrived to complete the play inside the penalty area. In the second, the boy charged a left-handed foul with a lot of category, in the corner.

The game was won by Vasco in São Januário, but the result (4-2) was insufficient to reverse the advantage that Palmeiras had in the first game (4-1).

Check the reactions

Endrick reminds a lot of Adriano Emperor. Strength, explosion, speed and submission (left-handed, on top of that). — Caique Silva  (@silvapcaique) June 26, 2022 1/2 tbsp Hadrian + 1 tbsp Lukaku = 1 Endrick. — Luc 👉🏻🧠👈🏻 🇮🇹 (@ilcapezzolo) June 26, 2022 Endrick not going to the World Cup is criminal. — Bruno Magalhães (@brunera1914) June 26, 2022 I would take Endrick to the World Cup to set it up. — Tossiro Neto (@tossiro) June 26, 2022 I am absolutely certain that the boy Endrick will be the Pele of our generation. You can print ✍🏻 — Felipe Moreno (@heylipemoreno) June 26, 2022 Endrick: “I didn’t mean to hurt my family” Endrick, my dear! you don’t look ugly You are GIANT! 💚🐷 — INFOS Lecture ⓟ 🐷💚 🇮🇹 (@Infos_palestra) June 26, 2022 The day Palmeiras fans are informed that Endrick will only be RELATED for his first game at Allianz Parque, tickets sell out in a matter of minutes. And rightly so. — Lourenç0 (@jjoaolourenc0) June 26, 2022

Collaboration for UOL, in Maceió – Security and privacy