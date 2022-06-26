Subvariants of Ômicron are detected in all municipalities of Alagoas

As Covid progresses and the percentage of vaccinated does not follow, there is a great risk of the emergence and spread of new strains, which may be more transmissible. According to information from the State Department of Health (Sesau), the subtypes with the highest number of cases in Alagoas are currently BA.1 and BA.2, subvariants of the ômicron (the only ones that are circulating). Of these, BA.2 most frequently.

Also according to Sesau, the folder remains on alert and monitoring cases, especially with the transmission of subvariants. The report asks the secretariat in which municipalities have already been detected. “All municipalities. The measures being adopted to contain are the same that were already being adopted: vaccination, avoid agglomeration and respect respiratory etiquette “, informs Sesau, in relation to the BA2 strain, one of the subvariants of the omicron. Without going into details, Sesau told the report that “no subvariant of interest was detected, that the subtypes that circulate in the state are BA.1 and BA.2 and that they were detected in all municipalities in Alagoas”.

The information is due to the fact that the omicron subvariants are not triggering a severe disease, at least until now, so they are not considered “of interest”. “So far the variant that is prevailing is the omicron which has five subvariants, which can escape the patients’ immune system. The subvariants still do not cause a serious condition of the disease”, highlights infectious disease specialist Reneé Oliveira.

The Fiocruz Genomic Network released, in the first half of this month, new data on the strains and variants of the coronavirus in Brazil. The report refers to the period from May 20 to June 2 and highlights the replacement of the BA1 lineage by the BA2 lineage of the Ômicron variant and the increase in the detection of other lineages with greater transmission potential. Until now, vaccination coverage was essential to stop the increase in hospitalizations and severe cases, but the record of the disease continues to grow. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized ten variants of the coronavirus, classified into four categories. Currently, mainly the variants of concern are in circulation: Ômicron and Delta.

WHO

In November last year, the WHO, in discussions with its network of experts, reported on the identification of a new SARS-CoV-2 VOC, named Ômicron (B.1.1.529). Ômicron was first identified on 11/24/2021 in South Africa, in several provinces, and so far it has been reported in over 170 countries.

“The variant presents a series of mutations, some of which are worrying and require assiduous monitoring of surveillance in the countries. In Brazil, the first cases were confirmed on 12/1/2021. Thus, the WHO currently considers the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Ômicron variants VOC. Due to the significant decline in the circulation of Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta VOCs, the WHO designated them as “previously circulating”, and VOC Ômicron and its sublines as “currently circulating”, as a result of the respective epidemiological trends. of the Ministry of Health.