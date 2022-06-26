Sunday’s Maximum Temperature Movie (26/06): Snow White and the Huntsman

THE Globe display the action Snow White and the hunter at Maximum temperature of this Sunday, the 26th /06at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time).

In Snow White and the Huntsman, a widowed king falls in love with Ravenna (Charlize Theron) unaware of her terrible plans and ends up dying, leaving her his entire kingdom. To make matters worse, his daughter was thrown into a dungeon and stayed there until she grew into a beautiful young woman.

Obsessed with beauty and youth, the queen doesn’t get tired of asking her oracle to know if there is anyone more beautiful than her, until the day when the answer doesn’t please her. When Snow White (Kristen Stewart) manages to escape the dungeon, the evil one hires Eric (Chris Hemsworth), an expert hunter to bring her prey back.

But he ends up discovering that the mission was a big mistake and will help the young woman in her crusade against the maleficent’s reign. For this, they will also count on the important support of the beings of the forest and the united seven dwarfs from Minas Gerais.

Snow White and the hunter Original Title: Snow White And The Huntsman Country of Origin: American Year of Production: 2012 Director: Rupert Sanders Class: Action

You can check this story at Temperature Maximum, right after Esporte Espetacular, from 12:30 pm, on Globo.

