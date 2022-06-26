Surprise?! Google accidentally releases Android 13 update for Pixel 4 user

Android 13 is still in the testing phase and, despite having reached an “almost stable” version, its final build should only be released en masse in the next few months. On the other hand, we found that the company accidentally released the update to a user of Google Pixel 4 — without the phone being in the beta program. Lex Kondratyuk, the owner of the smartphone, claims to have received the operating system update last Wednesday (22), and as much as this occurrence seemed like just a bug, the user was able to download and install the update. The image below shows the screenshot of the Google Pixel 4 whose Android version is now listed as “13”.

According to the “lucky” person who received the update, the version number is TP1A.220603.002.A1 — different from the code for Beta 3.2. Anyway, Kondratyuk points out that Google Pay stopped working after installation, and resetting the device to factory settings with hard reset did not solve the problem. Internet users are betting that the update in question is a Exclusive “internal beta” version for Google employeesand which accidentally reached at least one of your customers via OTA update. As developer Aryan Sinha notes, the update nomenclature “TP1A.220603.002.A1” is generally used to symbolize a “Release Candidate” version, i.e. the most stable build of Android 13 that has not yet been officially released to Android 13 developers. platform.

The only resolution imagined for Kondratyuk’s case is to wait for the stable release of Android 13. The next version of the operating system should be released soon with visual changes and new features, also promising more security to users.

