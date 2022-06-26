Tensions Rise Between Poland, Russia, Kiev Accuses Kremlin of Luring Belarus into War

Tensions between Russia and Poland increased on Saturday (25). Moscow claimed to have killed “almost 80” Polish fighters in bombers in eastern Ukraine. Kiev has accused the Kremlin of wanting to “pull” Minsk into the war and asks for more weapons from European allies. G7 countries meet from Sunday (26) to discuss the effectiveness of sanctions.

“Nearly 80 Polish mercenaries, 20 armored fighting vehicles and eight Grad multiple missile launchers were destroyed in high-precision weapons attacks on the Megatex zinc plant in Konstantinovka town,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The city is situated in the Donetsk region.

Russia uses the pejorative term “mercenaries” for all foreign volunteers fighting in Ukrainian forces. In April, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that nearly 30 Polish “mercenaries” had been killed in the Kharkiv region (northeast Ukraine).

The Russian ministry did not specify whether the bombings had taken place on Friday (24) or this Saturday. The Polish Foreign Ministry said it had no information on the matter.

Attacks from the neighbor

Kiev accused Moscow on Saturday of wanting to “pull” Minsk, Russia’s diplomatic ally, “into war” in Ukraine, after it reported earlier that a Ukrainian city had been bombed by Russian missiles from Belarus.

“Today’s attack was directly linked to the Kremlin’s efforts to lead Belarus into the war in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Directorate General of Information, linked to the Defense Ministry, said on Telegram.

