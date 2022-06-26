The 10 best movies released by Netflix in 2022 so far

Scott Yamano / Netflix
Revista Bula made a selection of the best cinematographic productions released or distributed by Netflix in 2022, based on the critical notes attributed to Rotten Tomatoes. Among the films are also those that premiered at festivals in 2021, but that only arrived on the platform in 2022. All those selected had scores above 8/10. Highlights for “Throwing Alto”, by Jeremiah Zagar; “Parallel Mothers”, by Pedro Almodóvar; and “Munich: On the Edge of War” by Christian Schwochow. The titles available on Netflix are in alphabetical order and do not follow ranking criteria.
Images: Disclosure / Reproduction Netflix
Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure, Richard Linklater
In the days leading up to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old fourth-grade student living in suburban Houston, is recruited by two government agents while playing on the playground. He is asked to be a proto-astronaut. The film is loosely inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood and imagination during the summer of 1969, when he lived near NASA, and his memories of man’s first landing on the moon.
Shooting High, Jeremiah Zagar
Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make the NBA.
The Voice of Empowerment, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Gangubai was tricked by her lover, who took her to Mumbai with a promise to make her a Bollywood star. However, he sold her as a prostitute. Years later, Gangu becomes something of a female lead and the brothel girls become her family. So, she decides to enter politics to defend these women. Her journey is filled with challenges, adversaries and social stigmas that will awaken Gangu’s strongest side.
Against Ice, Peter Flinth
In 1909, the Arctic Expedition of Denmark, led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, tries to resist the US claim to northeast Greenland. According to the North American country, Greenland was part of the United States, which had split into another piece of land. Mikkelsen embarks on a journey across the ice with his colleague Iver Iverson to find proof that Greenland is an island. The journey, however, will prove to be much more complicated than expected, subjecting the expeditionaries to hunger, extreme fatigue, polar bear attack and paranoia.
Parallel Mothers, Pedro Almodóvar
After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.
Munich: On the Edge of War, Christian Schwochow
In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.
The Bombardment, Ole Bornedal
The film recounts the bombing of the French School in Copenhagen on March 21, 1945. The Royal Air Forces led an attack on the Gestapo headquarters in Denmark at Shell House. However, the attack had tragic consequences when one of the bombs fell in the vicinity of the French School, leading soldiers to believe that the educational institution was the target. In all, 104 people were killed, of which 86 were children. The film tells the story from the point of view of the school children and nuns, as well as resistance fighters captured at Gestapo headquarters.
Ruby Rescue, Katt Shea
Daniel O’Neil adopts the puppy Ruby, saving her from being euthanized. He is a hyperactive, dyslexic soldier who dreams of getting into Rhode Island K9, an elite police academy. Ruby, who is also hyperactive and needs training, ultimately inspires him to persist in his goal. The duo face setbacks on their journey, but with the help of family and community members who support and root for their success, they overcome their challenges together.
The Soldier Who Wasn’t There, John Madden
In the midst of World War II, Allied forces prepare to take Sicily from the south coast. However, the Nazis discover the plans. Intelligence officers Ewe Montagu and Charles Cholmondelcy are summoned to devise a strategy to embarrass Hitler’s soldiers and make them believe that the Allied forces’ target is, in reality, Greece. Inspired by a true story.