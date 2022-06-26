The 11 best cities in the world to live in, according to The Economist

The Human Development Index, which monitors the quality of life in countries, it is also applied to cities. Among the most pleasant regions, many capitals are on the list. In addition to the wide variety of cultural activities, excellent purchasing power and incredible landscapes, mobility to visit other spaces guarantees good adventures.

Less unequal urban structures mark these metropolises that are among the most important economic poles. As a consequence, you probably already know some of them, as they are always featured in the media. The sights attract visitors who like to know the world and historical places, where personalities were born.

The definition of the best cities considers many variables and the experience of the population

Despite the statistical data being relevant in this research, the opinion of the inhabitants was considered. Identifying what different people think about the same place helps to understand the positives and negatives from different perspectives. There are thousands of other amazing cities, however, observing which are the best helps to replicate the processes that have made everything work in certain locations.

The ranking published by ”The Economist” magazine brings three cities in Canada, being revealed as one of the most prosperous countries. In addition to the Canadians, Austrians, Danes and Swiss are the people who live the best and occupy, in ascending order, the top 3 of this selection. All this success increases the interest of exchange students.