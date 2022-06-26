The Boys Herogasm Episode Almost Missed a Scene Due to Amazon Rules

The boys did a great deal of preparation for the Herogasm episode. While the overwhelming consensus is that it was one of the best episodes of the series to date, many felt that the Herogasm event itself was not as graphic as it was promoted. Despite that, there was still a moment in the episode where Prime Video was a little iffy about airing, and creator Eric Kripke recently detailed exactly what it was that had Amazon execs in turmoil.

The boys spent an entire week building up the hype for the Herogasm episode, even preceding the episode itself with a warning that the episode “wasn’t suitable for anyone”, along with various other notes about the graphic content, depraved activity, and sights that should never be seen by human eyes. Of course, that led to a lot of interest in the episode when it premiered on Friday. Speaking to TV Line, showrunner Kripke explained that due to Amazon’s Standards and Practices department having a strict ban on bestiality of any kind, which led to one scene in particular involving The Deep and a very friendly octopus. He said:

We had a lot of discussion this season about the scene with Deep and the octopus. For some crazy reason, Standards has a policy against bestiality. They’re so tense, really. The discussion about that scene and how we did that scene actually set off a lot of alarms on many different levels on Amazon because you shouldn’t show people fucked up animals, and I understand. But my speech to them was always so absurd [that] wouldn’t be out of place in a Farrelly brothers movie. Therefore, it is difficult to call it lewd bestiality. It’s ridiculous. As far as I know, I don’t even think octopuses have holes down there. So there was a lot of discussion about what the scenes are, what can we do and what can we do? But this was really the first time it turned into conversations where they had to climb the ladder.

The Boys took aim at Gal Gadot’s Imagine video

The boys are known for many things. Free violence, blood, sex and for being a parody of everything related to the superhero genre. On Friday, the episode opened with a parody of the much-derided Gal Gadot Imagine song that the actress instigated during the early part of the Covid lockdowns, and which has led to a large number of unexpected appearances.

Many will remember the celebrity-filled version of Imagine that saw Gadot’s attempts to lift tempers turn into something that everyone agreed was more than a little scary. The boys released their own effortless version, and in addition to many Super appearances, they also brought in Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rose Byrne. In short, it was just one more reason why the episode was a winner among fans.