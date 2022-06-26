The luxury of Tiffany & Co. is celebrated on display in London

Founded in New York in 1837, Tiffany & Co. was already synonymous with chic jewelry when Audrey Hepburn, with a cup of coffee in one hand and a croissant in the other, gets out of a taxi and goes to have her breakfast admiring the window of the famous flagship store, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. The opening scene of luxury doll (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, in English) established once and for all the glamor and the condition of universal object of desire of the jewels packaged in the ineffable blue box. To celebrate almost two centuries of history, and 150 years of presence in London, the Saatchi Gallery opened this month in the British capital the exhibition Vision & Virtuositywith seven environments that underscore the heritage and influence of jewelry in 400 pieces that celebrate established designers such as Jean Schlumberger, Elsa Peretti and Paloma Picasso, unforgettable window displays and, of course, spectacular diamonds.

After passing through the room that reproduces the facade of the Fifth Avenue store, one of the highlights of the show is the resplendent Tiffany Diamond, a yellow stone weighing 128.5 carats (287 when it was discovered, in a mine in South Africa). that founder Charles Lewis Tiffany chose to buy and keep forever. “Of the 30% of diamonds used to compose jewelry, no more than 0.9% have the Tiffany coloring”, says Pedro Simon, consultant and technician in gemology at the Brazilian Association of Gems and Metals. He’s only graced laps (and, in one case, back) four times: on Audrey herself in publicity photos, on New York socialite Mary Whitehouse at a jewelry-sponsored benefit ball, on Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars, and on Beyoncé, the brand’s poster girl for the past year. A replica graced actress Gal Gadot in movie posters death on the nile. Visitors to the exhibition can also afford to try on a Tiffany Diamond necklace — virtually.

In the diamond room, another star is the Empire, an 80-carat oval gem that Tiffany presented last year mounted on a platinum necklace with 578 smaller diamonds and the most astronomical price the jeweler has ever charged: 20 million dollars. Another historic piece on display at the London gallery is the ring created in 1886 with the first solitaire held in by claws, an assembly that highlights the shine of the stone and bears the name of the jewelry store – to this day the best-selling engagement ring model in the world. There are also copies of the exceptional collection of 24 orchid-shaped brooches that made the jeweler Paulding Farnham famous in 1889. Detail: to design the tiger’s eye brooch, a jewel in enamel framed by diamonds and rubies, the perfectionist Farnham ordered plant species from South America.

Facing intense competition from other luxury brands and online sales, Tiffany was bought last year by French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which has been taking steps to restore its luster — including hiring Beyoncé and Jay-Z to pose with your jewelry. With around 300 stores around the world, the brand remains “discreet and proud”, as the character of Audrey in the film describes it. “Tiffany built and consolidated a classic style, without losing sight of the contemporary”, says Brunno Almeida Maia, a researcher in philosophy and fashion theory at Unifesp. And so luxury became eternal.

Published in VEJA of June 29, 2022, issue nº 2795