The most clicked articles of the week

Welket Bungué, with the debut of his latest work on the Amazon streaming platform, was at the top of the most clicked articles of the last week. This was followed by Francia Márquez’s victory in Colombia’s presidential elections, which placed her as the country’s first black vice president; Phedilson’s new song; the exhibition of the Angolan artist Guizef and, to close the top, the release of the latest song by Carla Prata.

David Cronenberg’s film with Welket Bungué is now available on Amazon

Welket Bungue , actor, director and director of Guinean origin, has just arrived at Amazon. Less than two weeks after Crimes of the Futurethe new film by David Cronenberg, has been released in theaters, behold, the film is now available for purchase or rent on the North American platform.

Described as Cronenberg’s return to his body-horror roots, Crimes of the Future stars Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Yorgos Karamichos, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos, Welket Bungue, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski and Viggo Mortensen, who previously starred in Cronenberg’s films. A History of Violence, Eastern promises and The Dangerous Method.

Francia Márquez, lawyer, former domestic worker, and now Vice President of Colombia

Sunday’s presidential election in Colombia is doubly historic. Gustavo Petro was elected the country’s first left-wing president and Francia Marquez became the first Afro-descendant vice president elected.

Curly hair, African dress and raised fist, Francia Marquez campaigned for “those who are nothing, those whose humanity is not recognized, those whose rights are not recognized in this country”.

Boom bap, trap and now drill enthusiast, Phedilson prepares “2 Balas”

Phedilson returns to releases this Friday the 24th, with “2 Bullets”. The song is produced by Samuel Beats and the music video will also be released on the same day on YouTube, with the signature of Mr. Prayze.

The curiosity to see and hear Phedilson’s new work is more than a lot, especially after Sued de Oliveira’s reaction, where he says: “It’s not just a walk of lines to generate strident reactions, it’s also a profound letter from an artist who tries to resist the world and the changes that no one else understands but himself. A very interesting mix of various perspectives and approaches that blend together without causing awkwardness.”

“Figures and Colors” by the Angolan artist Guizef on display in Lisbon

Guizef, an Angolan plastic artist, returns to Lisbon to present his latest set of works in the solo exhibition “Figures and Colors”. There will be 20 works, all in acrylic on canvas, where Angolan faces, looks and expressions will be highlighted, with all their details, emotions and manifestations.

Curated by Guizef himself, with the support of photographer António Silva and architect João Paixão Salvado, the pieces expose Angolan ancestral wealth based on ethnography. “Figures and Colors is my artistic text, where I talk about my people, their values, the cultural colors and their evolutions and where I try to present the remarkable of “Made in Africa” within the globalization machine”, explains the artist himself in a statement sent to Social Communication.

Carla Prata dedicates letter to fans in “Time For Me”

Carla Prata has just released a new single, “Time For Me”, a continuation of the artist’s first major independent release, “21:42 | Energy”. The production is a collaboration of the duo Music by Goais.

Summer comes at a gallop and Carla Prata prepares with an R&B vibe, with practically cinematic shoots. Despite the fact that she is an artist who is sure of herself and has nothing to prove, there are always questions that end up arising during her creative processes. “It’s me wondering if through this sound change, they [os fãs] will still stay with me”, explains Carla about the transition that her style has undergone and the reaction of those who accompany her.