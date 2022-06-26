Tips to block ads that annoy you on your phone

In Brazil, there is a law that controls the amount of large banners on the streets, considering the issue of visual pollution. However, in the virtual environment it is no different, interventions end up bothering. Unfortunately there are no indirect restrictions and advertisers are everywhere.

This situation hinders smartphone users, because the screen is already reduced in size. Most websites feature digital banners and advertisements that appear suddenly. You can safely reduce the number of calls by looking at the provenance of the app or program before using it.

See the best ways to eliminate ads from your smartphone

Block browser popups

On Android and iOS systems, there is the option to block some ads considered invasive, that is, those that appear unexpectedly and redirect to another page. Just open the Chrome browser and click on the three dots, then go to ”Settings” and then ”Site Settings”. Select the ”Pop-ups and Redirects” option and enable the blocking feature.

Use apps that block ads

AdGuard works on Samsung Internet, Yandex and Safari browsers, while AdBlock VPN can be used on any Android system browser. iPhone owners need to subscribe to AdBlock VPN Pro.

Install a browser with ad and pop-up blocker

Brave Browser is available for Android and iOS and to block ads just click on the lion icon in the upper right corner and activate the ”block scripts” action. All ads disappear.