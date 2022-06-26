TudoGames: 10 excellent RPGs for you to play for dozens of hours!

Among the various game genres, RPGs are one of the most popular for video game lovers. Among the lists of the best releases of the year or even in history, you will notice the presence of several consecrated works of the style. Role-playing video games were born in the 1980s, inspired by Dungeons & Dragons board adventures, and have evolved over the years to become complex, engaging and striking productions. From medieval to futuristic, there are no limits to the developers’ imagination, yielding adventures for all tastes.

















But what makes the genre so beloved? RPGs combine certain elements for the game to be considered the style, although it is common to see discussions between players whether a certain title fits the genre or not. Key ingredients include memorable characters, an immersive choice-driven narrative, epic battles, a robust combat system, and a world full of secrets that encourage exploration. TudoCelular has gathered 10 RPG games for you to spend good hours having fun. As stated earlier, the genre is broad and two titles, despite being quite different, can be on the same spectrum, as will be seen in this list. If you have suggestions for other games, leave them in the comments so that other players can find out!

10 Dying Light 2: Stay Human (2022)

platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch Dying Light 2: Stay Human can be viewed in a crooked way for being on a list of RPGs for its theme. But I recommend that you put the prejudice aside and give it a chance. The gripping plot brings a master parkour survivor into a world overtaken by a mysterious virus that has turned most of humanity into ferocious zombies. The game has a narrative full of difficult choices that alter the course of the story, a skill tree for players to make their character more stealthy or a real war tank and an addictive open world to explore, in addition to a huge amount of missions secondary games that will yield many hours of fun.

9 Tales of Arise (2022)

platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Tales of Arise came with a difficult mission: to reinvent the franchise and win over new fans. Fortunately, the objective was successfully accomplished by keeping the essence of the original titles, but betting on interesting evolutions and a more mature story, in addition to adding an addictive dose of strategy to its gameplay. With an impeccable visual style, the game adopts all the elements that RPG fans have come to expect: an open world full of mysteries, a fair progression system, intense battles against fearsome bosses, memorable characters and a well-built combat system that makes your fun learning.

8 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (2021)

platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC The Mass Effect trilogy (let’s forget the disaster that was the fourth title, Andromeda) was one of the most important works for the game industry to define how much player choices would impact the plot, making them feel like the true stars of their own adventure and not as if they were guided by a script. This collection brings the remaster of the first three titles, with all the DLCs and several improvements that are not restricted to the graphic field. With three epic and deep narratives, action-packed combat and unforgettable characters, the pack is the best way to get to know the Mass Effect franchise and fall in love.

7 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (2019)

platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch

If you like RPGs that are completely narrative-focused, Disco Elysium is easily one of the best works of the genre in recent years. The game features a detective with no memory who needs to unravel a bizarre homicide in a city full of crooks of the worst kind. With an intriguing narrative, a complex world and acid humor, the title has so many choices that it’s practically impossible to be finished the same way twice, encouraging new journeys. It is worth noting that much of the game takes place through dialogue and there is no combat in a conventional way, with conflicts being resolved in skill tests, similar to tabletop RPGs.

6 Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020)

platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC First released in 1997 for the legendary PlayStation 1, Final Fantasy VII was a milestone in history and has become one of the most influential RPGs of all time. It brought the hero Cloud and his team of mercenaries into a fight against the terrible Shinra corporation and the fearsome Sephiroth. Released almost 25 years later, the remake is a new way to retell the story that has enchanted generations, but without relying solely on nostalgia. With stunning graphics, a robust new combat system and a narrative that takes the freedom to unfold the plot differently from the original, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an excellent choice for both veterans and gamers who want to experience one of the most acclaimed franchises of all time. times.

5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PC and Nintendo Switch

Despite being the oldest title on this list, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn’t received so many re-releases for nothing. The game brings Bethesda very well inspired by the fifth title in the franchise that enchanted RPG fans for its freedom and open world with so many places to be visited that you will get lost, giving a unique sense of adventure. Despite having an interesting plot, Skyrim leaves the player completely free to be whoever he wants, be it a humble farmer with his family or a dark warrior who just wants to eliminate everyone who gets in his way. With the addition of console mods, it is possible to transform the game into an even greater adventure that will yield hundreds of hours of fun.

4 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

platforms: Nintendo Switch, Wii U One of Nintendo’s most traditional series, The Legend of Zelda has always been concerned with delivering remarkable adventures in mysterious worlds under the control of the hero Link. However, Breath of the Wild took this goal too seriously to become one of the best video RPGs in history. With little information available, the player will have to conduct the adventure the way he wants, find out what to do and how to complete his mission: defeat the fearsome Ganon. There is so much freedom that you can explore the map and get stronger to face the boss fully prepared or once the adventure starts, run straight to the castle with a stick and try your luck.

3 Yakuza: Like a Dragon (2020)

platforms: Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC When SEGA decided to take the traditional Yakuza franchise, known for its beat ’em up style, and make it a turn-based RPG, fans were extremely upset by the sudden change. Another point that generated concern was when the veteran protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu, the legendary Dragon of Dojima, was removed from the role to give his place to the newcomer Kasuga Ichiban, a new character in the series. Despite having everything to go wrong, Yakuza: Like a Dragon managed to not only be one of the best titles in the franchise, but also a memorable RPG with everything a player expects from the genre. The moving narrative shows all of Ichiban’s charisma and touches deeply the heart, being unforgettable. Despite this, the fact that the protagonist is a fan of Dragon Quest is incorporated into the title’s gameplay, yielding hilarious moments with good laughs.

2 Elden Ring (2022)

platforms: Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Elden Ring is the latest title from acclaimed developer From Software, responsible for the Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro and Demon’s Souls trilogy. His new game incorporates everything that worked in previous productions to deliver an action RPG that made history by being hailed by critics and audiences as one of the highest rated works of all time. The adventure takes place in the Midlands, a mysterious realm fraught with danger, where you’ve been chosen to put an end to a mysterious plague and rebuild the mighty Pristine Ring artifact that gives the game its name. With a beautiful open world that encourages exploration, sharp combat, challenging battles with memorable bosses, and impeccable art direction, Elden Ring is a must-have RPG for fans of the genre.

1 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch CD Projekt Red’s open-world adventure won critics and audiences alike, winning the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2015, nicknamed the “Oscar of Video Games”. The recognition is deserved, as the title is fantastic and has delivered one of the most inspired productions of recent years. The adventure brings the wizard Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary specialized in hunting monsters, on a journey with an incredible story, memorable battles, unique characters and a choice system that makes it practically impossible to predict what the consequences of your actions will be. With its many updates and extra content over the years, the work is indispensable in the collection of RPG fans.

