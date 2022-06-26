Two planes from the same company were damaged in a collision in the apron.

The planes in contact, in the scene of one of the videos presented below





A ground collision incident took place on Friday, June 24, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, United States, due to a fault committed during the towing procedure of one of the aircraft.

The following video, posted on social media by one of the passengers on board, shows the moment when the incident had just happened. It is possible to see that the winglet the right wing of the plane that was being pushed back made contact with the horizontal stabilizer of the other that was parked in the next position.

In the post’s caption, the passenger wrote: “It just happened to me and my son at Newark airport.”

Just happened to me and my son @ Newark airport pic.twitter.com/vBP5UY2xKK — George Washington (@georgew99899632) June 25, 2022





It can be seen from the images that the affected aircraft is registered under registration N39423, a United Airlines Boeing 737-900 that had landed at 5:20 pm arriving from Santo Domingo. The plane on which the passenger was on board belongs to the same company, as can be seen from the painting on the winglethowever, there is no information about your registration.

There is also no detailed information about the time or flight, however, in addition to the other aircraft having landed in the late afternoon, another video (see below), published shortly after by the same passenger, already shows the night sky at the moment that the plane was being pulled forward to be separated from the other, so the incident took place late Friday afternoon.

Pulling us apart from the other plane pic.twitter.com/rhYxapoSY9 — George Washington (@georgew99899632) June 25, 2022

The video above shows that both planes were heavily damaged, resulting in the need to remove both from the flight schedule for maintenance interventions.

The incident draws attention because, by standard procedure, there is usually a beacon walking next to each wing when towing planes, both when entering and exiting the landing position in the apron, precisely to avoid collisions like this.

However, as no further details about the circumstances of this incident are known, it is not possible to draw any conclusions.



