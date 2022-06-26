UFC: Submission yields R$262,000 to Thiago Moisés for “Performance of the Night” | combat

The only Brazilian to win at UFC Tsarukyan x Gamrot, in Las Vegas, this Saturday (25), Thiago Moisés returns home with a $50,000 (about R$262,000) prize for “Performance of the Night” with his submission. by rear naked choke in the first round of the fight against Christos Giagos, for the lightweight.
Thiago Moisés beat Christos Giagos by submission at 3min05s of R1 — Photo: Getty Images
Two other fighters received the same award as the Brazilian lightweight: Kazakh welterweight Shakvat Rakhmonov, who submitted Neil Magny with a guillotine choke in the second round, and US heavyweight Josh Parisian, who defeated Alan Baudot by TKO in the second round.
Las Vegas main event stars Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan took home another $50,000 for their “Fight of the Night” bonus. The Polish lightweight beat the Russian by unanimous decision of the side judges with a triple 48-47 and reached his fourth consecutive triumph in the UFC.
UFC 276: Two electrifying belt fights, live, only in Combat! — Photo: Infoesporte
