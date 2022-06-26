Ukraine is recruiting foreign soldiers for $2,000 a day

the invasion of Ukraine for the Russia has been consuming physical and economic forces beyond what the Ukrainians can bear. For this reason, the country chaired by Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking for help from all over the world. No assistance of any kind is rejected. At the present moment of the conflict, however, what Ukraine needs most is to greatly increase its contingent of soldiers on the front lines of battle. The heavy casualties that occurred after the capture of the Azov battalion in Mariupolcaused an important change in the correlation of forces in the war and profoundly diminished the Ukrainian capacity for the continuation of its warlike actions.

Zelensky has insisted on getting more weapons and money from the countries that support him, but at this particular time in the war he has said he needs more soldiers. For this reason, the Ukrainian authorities created a website for recruiting foreigners with military training to join the already famous International Legion for the Defense of the Territory. The portal was built with the help of all the Ukrainian embassies around the world.

In addition to the strong sentimental appeal, there is another incentive for warriors who are willing to fight: financial remuneration. Each day of fighting, according to the portal, is worth US$ 2 thousand in your pocket or more than R$ 10 thousand. This allowed Ukraine to add twenty thousand foreigners in Kiev, including many Brazilians. One of them, André Luis Hack Bahi, from Rio Grande do Sul, died during a fight in Severodonetska city in the east of the country, and left seven children in Brazil.

However, the financial reality is quite different. According to reports from Brazilians who enlisted, the money is often not released and when there is payment, the amount is around US$ 400 per month, which corresponds to R$ 2 thousand, much lower than the agreed amount. Some Brazilian soldiers say they feel cheated and many of them are called mercenaries. So, for those who want to collaborate with the liberation of Ukraine, the ideal is to focus on humanitarian contributions, saving lives, including your own. Regarding money, it is better not to count on it in the budget.