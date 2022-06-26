‘Urine-soaked bed’: abuses against dementia patients in the UK | World

Heather Lawrence was shocked when she went to visit her mother, Violet, 90, at a hospital in Manchester, England.

“The bed and incontinence diaper were soaked in urine. The door was wide open, and she had no underwear on. She was also in a mixed male and female room,” Heather told the BBC.

“There were other people there who could see her in that state. My mother wouldn’t want to be seen like that.”

Violet, who suffered from dementia, was taken to Tameside General Hospital in May 2021 after suffering a fall.

Violet’s health deteriorated in the hospital: she developed an inflammation in her groin and a rash that extended from that spot to her belly, due to prolonged exposure to urine.

She died a few weeks later.

“I feel like her dignity has been taken away from her. And that happens to a lot of dementia patients. I think they just stop caring about them, they feel like they’re insignificant — and that’s not true,” says Heather.

Violet’s case is not unique to the NHS, the UK’s public health system.

A new report, released exclusively on BBC Radio 4’s File on 4 programme, found that other dementia patients had similar treatment, deemed “undignified” by the authors.

For a year, researcher Katie Featherstone, from the Geller Institute for Aging and Memory, West London University, analyzed the incontinence care of patients with dementia at three hospitals in England and Wales.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and Care Research, UK health research agencies.

In the report, she says she found patients who were not helped to go to the bathroom — and who were left wet and dirty, exposed to their own excrement.

“We identified a widespread practice: the daily use of diapers or incontinence pads in the care of all people with dementia, regardless of their ability to retain urine or not,” explains Featherstone.

She also found that most patients were treated well on the NHS, but pressure and staff shortages meant that many caregivers were forced to use diapers or sanitary pads as an “alternative solution”.

2 of 2 Bessie developed incontinence while in hospital, according to family – Photo: BBC Bessie developed incontinence while in hospital, according to family – Photo: BBC

When 86-year-old Bessie was taken to Rotherham General Hospital in 2019 after falling at home, she was still able to go to the bathroom on her own.

Despite this, say her daughters Janine Ward and Susan Nurden, the team did not respond when Bessie asked to go to the bathroom.

Unbeknownst to the daughters, the hospital also placed incontinence pads. “There was no way my mother could go to the bathroom,” says Janine.

“She knew what she was doing. She would make a big noise if she wanted to go to the bathroom, and if no one helped her with that, she would freak out and scream for someone to come.”

Bessie should have been referred to specialist incontinence staff at a special NHS unit in the region.

Afterwards, Janine and Susan felt that their mother’s ability to go to the bathroom alone, along with her fragile mobility, were two factors that put her at risk for another fall at home.

The daughters wanted their mother moved to a nursing home close to the family, but the hospital and social services disagreed.

They said Bessie suffered from incontinence and came up with a care plan to provide extra caregivers, toilets and incontinence pads (although this never happened).

On Bessie’s first night home, Janine was with her when caretakers arrived with a urinal.

Janine says, “They put her in the potty. The curtains in the room were still open. It was a big picture window. I can’t explain how I felt. I said, ‘You just put my mom in that ‘bathroom’ with the curtains open, why didn’t you close it?”

Contacted by BBC News, the Rotherham Trust and Council, the body that manages hospitals in the Rotherham area, apologized to Bessie’s family and said patient care “improved subsequently.”

Featherstone says people with dementia often forget how to go to the bathroom when forced to use diapers or sanitary pads.

“We know that many people with dementia who are able to go to the bathroom alone leave hospitals with incontinence,” he says.

“So the simple act of using a sanitary napkin and the practices that surround it can mean that people start to lose the ability to go to the bathroom when they need to,” he says.

“And that can have real implications for people later on. It can make it more difficult for families to care for someone if they also have to deal with incontinence. And it can cause these elderly people to be taken to nursing homes and nursing homes.”

Professor June Andrews, who has worked in dementia care for more than 30 years, says rigorous incontinence assessments are essential to avoid guesswork.

“I see documents where someone asked family members whether the patient is incontinent or not. And that’s all that was done to assess the situation,” she says.

“It is absolutely vital that families know how to ask whether or not an incontinence assessment has been done and who produced that analysis,”

Karen Harrison Dening, director of research and publication at Dementia UK and co-author of the study, criticized the care given to dementia patients in NHS hospitals.

“People, regardless of their underlying conditions and age, don’t go to the hospital to come out of it suffering from incontinence,” he says.

“Not only do employees need specific training on how to promote an individual’s independence, but healthcare organizations must have a commitment and responsibility to maintain an older person’s autonomy.”