VIDEO: security camera records robbery at a jewelry store in Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas; there are injured | Campinas and Region

In the video, an employee appears opening the safe drawers., removing valuables and putting them in a bag. At the door, the thief appears, holding a long gun. The robbery took place around 8pm. Watch in the video above.

Two people were injured and were sent by ambulance from the shopping center to the Hospital de Clínicas (HC) of Unicamp, according to information from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

The HC reported that the victims are security guards at the mall and had leg injuries. Both are doing well and should be discharged soon.

The Military Police still does not know the total number of criminals involved in the crimes. During the arrests, he discovered that a woman was taken hostage as she left the shopping center and was released in Paulínia (SP). The mall is one of the largest in Brazil.

A jewelry store security camera shows robbery in a shopping center in Campinas — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Gunshots were heard by people who were in the mall at the time of the incident. There was running and screaming of despair. People who were in the aisles ran to the stores to protect themselves.

According to the report by EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo, at the scene, children fell during the movement. In a restaurant, customers ducked as the shots fired. The glass of a store was hit by one of the bullets and was shattered.

Rush in a store at Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas, during the robbery of a jewelry store — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

Those who were at the cinema had to wait for the Military Police to release the room, and people were removed in line, around 9 pm. The hustle and bustle continued to the shopping center parking lot.

“Everyone ran out, in desperation,” said one of them, already outside the mall.

In a statement, the mall said those involved fled after the robbery and no customers were injured. “The mall cooperates with the investigations and will reopen tomorrow normally.”

Firearm shot mark at Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas — Photo: Kleber Thomaz/g1

Military Police inside Parque D. Pedro Shopping, in Campinas, during the robbery of a jewelry store — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV