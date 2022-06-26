Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior share a moment together

The Portuguese actress, Daniela Melchior, a pleasant surprise to the world of cinema with her performance in The Suicide Squad (2021), is in the cast of another successful franchise on the big screen, this time the production is Fast and Furious 10.

With that, the actress has already been publishing about her new work and on Saturday (25/06), Daniela published a “cute” behind-the-scenes moment with the star of the long, Vin Diesel, where she seemed to be putting on makeup for the great star.

“Always watching your back, big brother”she wrote.

Daniela Melchior, born in Lisbon, Portugal, is only 25 years old and has a lot of talent to show to the world of cinema.

The franchise was created in 2001, featuring a series of action scenes around illegal street racing, robberies, and various other mediums. And after 20 years the franchise remains in full swing.

And when it comes to casting, the producers never skimp. With additions, departures, returns and losses, the cast of the franchise had great names such as Gal Gadot, who left to play Wonder Woman and the unforgettable Paul Walker who died amid the recording of Fast and Furious 7, where the production of the long paid tribute to him. and thrilled fans all over the world.

And this new production will be no different, the casting will not disappoint. In addition to Daniela Melchior, we will see names like: Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Alan Ritchson (Reacher) and Rita Moreno (Love, Sublime Amor). In addition to the names already known to fans of the franchise, such as Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (The incredible Hulk) fast and furious 10 will open on May 19, 2023.

Featured photo: Daniela Melchior and Vin Diesel. Photo: Reproduction/New Men/I love Cinema.