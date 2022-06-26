Virgínia exposes about the end with Zé Felipe, Elizangela’s goodbye is announced and Ana Maria suffers from diagnosis

Check out the highlights of TV Focus

Keeping up with the news about the world of celebrities and television backstage is always something that the public in Brazil really likes. With that in mind, TV Foco decided to separate the most read news from Saturday, June 25, and separate it especially for you. Among the highlights, Virgínia, Zé Felipe, Ana Maria Braga and Elizangela.

Brazil is apprehensive with the diagnosis of Ana Maria Braga

Recently, Brazil stopped by Ana Maria Braga. This was because the Globo presenter had to be removed due to a flu. Despite the situation, the presenter immediately highlighted that she did not have covid-19 and mentioned on that occasion that she would soon return to the air and so it happened.

It was on social media that she communicated about her diagnosis. "I have the flu. It's not covid, it's flu. Learn how to differentiate and check the link in bio. Always test for covid and avoid contact with other people ", said Ana Maria. It is worth remembering that we lost many artists to covid and for that reason, fans were very worried about the presenter. It is worth remembering that Ana Maria already had covid-19 and despite everything, they were mild symptoms. Unlike the cases that famous people needed to be hospitalized and stay in the ICU for days, the blonde took care of herself at home and was isolated so as not to spread the virus.

Elizangela's goodbye is confirmed on Globo and the actress's manager speaks out

Elizabeth is out of the story of Travessia, tipped to replace Pantanal in Globo's prime time. The news was confirmed by the broadcaster.

According to columnist Gabriel Perline, from iG, the actress would have refused to take the necessary vaccines against Covid-19. Because of this, the management barred a new contract with her. For those who don't know, Elizangela is a close friend of Glória Perez, the author of the plot. She even played the role of Aurora, the mother of Bibi Perigosa, played by Juliana Paes, in A Força do Querer, 2017. In January of this year, the famous was hospitalized in a serious condition due to complications from the coronavirus in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. "I'm not a guinea pig", said the artist about not having been vaccinated against the disease.

Virginia Fonseca explains about the end with Zé Felipe and talks about the singer's betrayal: "I don't have the maturity to forgive"

In 2020, Virginia Fonseca saw his world turned upside down due to his romance with Zé Felipe. However, even before starting her love story, she conquered the public with her good humor on social media. Since then, the artist has been living the best phase of her intimate life. Last year, she married the son of Leonardo, had her first child, Maria Alice, has become one of the biggest bloggers in Brazil and is pregnant again. Thus, during an interview for Leo Dias, from "Metrópoles", Virgínia Fonseca revealed what her reaction would be, in case he discovered a betrayal by Zé Felipe. During the chat, the famous confessed that understanding the types of betrayal, however, would not forgive the singer if he was unfaithful and confirmed that would ask for a divorce. "I know there's the betrayal of a hookup and involvement, but for me both are a problem. I'm not mature [pra perdoar]", said the blogger. Afterwards, Virgínia Fonseca confessed that she would have an intense fight with Zé Felipe if she caught him talking to another woman. "There's the betrayal that you're talking with the desire to stay with the person… Wow, I don't know if that's a reason to break up, but a reason for a tense fight it will be. Imagine if I catch you talking to a woman? It's crazy!", confirmed the artist.