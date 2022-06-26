What are the differences between Roxinho and Ultraviolet?

Nubank offers its users two cards, without it, the Roxinho, which has no annual fee, and the Ultravioleta, with a monthly fee of R$ 49.00

Nubank is a digital bank known among Brazilians and already has 55 million customers, who saw fintech as an easy way to solve their financial interests, in addition to having access to credit cards that offer several benefits.

Roxinho is Nubank Gold, the first credit card launched in 2013. Ultravioleta was launched in July 2021, with the aim of reaching a new audience.

Purple x Ultraviolet

The purple one does not have an annual fee, whereas the Ultravioleta has a monthly fee of R$ 49.00 (R$ 588.00 per year of annuity).

Both cards offer advantages and accessible applications, but Ultraviolet has a multitude of benefits.

Well known, Roxinho has no bureaucracy and has a 24-hour service through the application.

Despite being new on the market, Ultravioleta offers exclusive benefits, such as instant cashback with a yield of 200% of CDI if not used.

There is no minimum income requirement for either of them, so the user can opt for one of them.

However, the Ultravioleta credit card has the Mastercard Black brand, so the benefits and advantages are greater. In addition to being more focused on those looking for a more premium service.

Advantages and benefits of Roxinho

Zero annuity;

Application solutions;

Mastercard Gold brand;

Accepted in other countries;

24-hour service.

Advantages and Benefits of Ultraviolet

Made of metal;

Cashback of 1% of the amount spent on credit card purchases, with a yield of 200% of the CDI;

Card data can only be viewed by the user within the application;

The cashback does not expire and the user can choose between redeeming it for the account or exchanging it for Smiles miles;

VIP lounge at airports, travel health insurance, luggage insurance, secure shopping and other benefits offered by the Mastercard Black brand;

The annual fee is not charged if the user spends BRL 5,000 per month or has invested BRL 150,000 in Nubank or NuInvest.

