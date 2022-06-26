What is known about extremist attack on LGBTQ+ bar in Norway

3 hours ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, Victims were honored after the attack

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts following a shootout in central Norway’s capital Oslo.

Two people died and 21 were injured, 10 of them seriously, in a bustling nightlife neighborhood in the early hours of Saturday, local time.

Police said they consider the attack an act of Islamic terrorism.

Victims were shot in and out of the London Pub, a popular LGBTQ+ bar, and near the Herr Nilsen jazz club and another pub.

The shooting began around 1:15 am local time (8:15 pm on Friday, Brasília time), officials said.

Witnesses said the suspect took a gun from his bag and started shooting, forcing people to throw themselves to the ground or flee.

The shooter was arrested minutes later. Two weapons were seized at the crime scene, one of them being automatic.

Authorities later said the suspect is a Norwegian citizen.

Norway’s terror alert level has now been raised to its highest level, although the country’s intelligence service said there was “no indication” that further attacks were likely.

Oslo’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade was supposed to be held on Saturday and was formally canceled on the recommendation of the police.

But despite this, hundreds of people marched at the end of the day, shouting: “We are here, we are queerlet’s not disappear!”.

“I think it’s fantastic that this march is taking place, otherwise he would have won,” a 50-year-old woman told the AFP news agency.

Rainbow flags and flowers were placed near the site of the attack, while those present comforted each other with hugs.

The gunman had been known to security services since 2015 as a “suspect of being a radicalized Islamist” and had a history of mental illness, Norway’s intelligence service said.

“There are reasons to think it might be a hate crime,” police said. “We are investigating whether the event was a target in itself or if there are other reasons.”

King Harald, the monarch of Norway, said he and his family were “appalled” by the violence. He stated that “we must stand together” to defend “freedom, diversity and respect for each other”.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere called it a “terrible and deeply shocking attack on innocent people”.

“To all homosexuals who are now scared and grieving, I say we are all with you,” he said on Facebook.

In the United States, the White House said it was horrified by the attack, expressing solidarity with Norway, according to the Reuters news agency.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Hundreds of people took to the streets in Oslo

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, People marched even after police recommended canceling parade

Witnesses at the London Pub told how they fled to the basement, where 80 to 100 terrified people were trying to hide.

Bili Blum-Jansen told TV2: “Many called their partners and family, it seemed almost as if they were saying goodbye. Others helped calm those who were extremely terrified.”

Credit, EPA photo caption, The scene of the attack was cordoned off by the police.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Police are investigating whether the Oslo Gay Pride was the target of the attack

“I saw a man arrive with a bag, he took a gun and started shooting,” said journalist Olav Roenneberg of public broadcaster NRK, who was in the area.

A woman told the Verdens Gang newspaper that the gunman took careful aim at his targets. “When I understood it was serious, I ran. There was a man covered in blood lying motionless on the floor,” she said.

Another man told the newspaper that he had seen many people on the ground with head wounds.