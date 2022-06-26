What is known about extremist attack on LGBTQ+ bar in Norway

Admin 5 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

People pay tribute to victims of Oslo attack

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Victims were honored after the attack

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts following a shootout in central Norway’s capital Oslo.

Two people died and 21 were injured, 10 of them seriously, in a bustling nightlife neighborhood in the early hours of Saturday, local time.

Police said they consider the attack an act of Islamic terrorism.

Victims were shot in and out of the London Pub, a popular LGBTQ+ bar, and near the Herr Nilsen jazz club and another pub.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The cruel experience that pointed out: hope is not the last to die, but the first

Dalia Ventura BBC News World 3 hours ago Credit, Getty Images Science is often disconcerting—sometimes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved