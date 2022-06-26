What is the ‘game mode’ of TVs? Understand Game Improvements | TVs

Smart TVs are increasingly improved and offer functions capable of optimizing the consumer experience – the game mode is one of them. With technology focused on games, gamers who own PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S and other consoles have their games improved with more fluid images with less noise. However, not all TVs sold on the market offer this feature, so it is important to be aware of the main brands and models. Samsung and LG are the most famous with this mode available.

For people who enjoy highly immersive gaming, choosing smart TVs that have this configuration can be a good option. Therefore, see the article that the TechTudo made with the advantages of televisions with game mode.

TVs with game mode can optimize users' gameplay

Game mode is a function that optimizes the TV image during gameplay. For this, companies develop technologies that reduce input lag, which reduces the delay of the television with the actions performed on the control. In addition, the special function for games is also able to improve the refresh rate and make the scenes more fluid, with more believable movements.

This means game characters will react more instantly to player commands. With game mode, the player still has screen noise reduction and less granular scenes, which can help during matches. For games with high definition and with very detailed scenarios, this can be a good investment.

Game mode is able to reduce input lag during matches

As the name implies, the game mode is suitable for games. Consumers who enjoy video games and want very high image quality during matches should use this function to optimize the experience. However, the mode can also be selected at other times, such as during football matches or movies and series.

If you want to use it in other situations, evaluate if the type of image is close to the games. Scenes with a lot of movement, with dark colors and that require more definition can benefit from the game mode. However, stopped movies and series rarely undergo any change.

When is it not recommended to use game mode?

There is no contraindication for the game mode. Consumers can select the function whenever they think it’s a good idea. However, it is necessary to pay attention to the image quality, since not all the scenes that pass on the screen need an improvement in the refresh rate or noise reduction.

At times when this type of optimization is not necessary, the image may look fake. In soap operas, for example, scenes with less noise give the impression that the scenery is too artificial. These and other cases need attention: it might not be worth having the game mode activated.

For video game lovers, the Samsung TV automatically activates its game mode when it recognizes the connection of a console

Which TVs offer game mode?

In the Brazilian market, not all companies offer the game mode. This is because, in addition to requiring even more time for the development of smart TVs, this technology also increases the cost of sale in retail stores. It is important to carefully look at the characteristics of each model and assess whether or not it is equipped with this function.

Currently, the brands that invest the most in game mode are Samsung and LG, but other companies join this list, such as Philips, TCL and Panasonic. It is worth evaluating the cheapest prices on the market and seeing which TV fits your demand.

It is important to evaluate the best TV model with game mode

