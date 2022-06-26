‘What option do they leave us?’: women travel hundreds of kilometers to have abortions in the US – 06/25/2022

Santa Teresa, United States, 25 Jun 2022 (AFP) – When F. found out she was pregnant for the eighth time, she felt like crying. A housewife and dependent on her husband, she agonized over what to do for three weeks and always came to the same conclusion: “I can’t have this child.”

The hardest thing for her was figuring out how hostile the United States had become against abortion. “What options do they leave us with?” asked the woman from El Paso, in the conservative state of Texas.

After the Supreme Court struck down that right on Friday, more than half of states are expected to make the procedure illegal, forcing women to travel hundreds of miles to go to liberal states that, due to the federal system, can maintain regulations. locations.

F., who requested anonymity to avoid being judged, was lucky to find an appointment 45 minutes from home.

The Women’s Reproductive Health Clinic has been operating since 2015 in Santa Teresa, a small town in New Mexico on the Texas border. The location is unique. It’s in a state where abortion is legal but five minutes from the Texas border, where the procedure is banned after the sixth week, when many women still don’t know they’re pregnant.

In the clinic’s waiting room, most women arrive alone and wait in silence. Warm-toned walls contrast with the fuchsia uniform of some nurses. Others wear T-shirts with a map of Texas and the caption: “The prosecution is unfair”

Patients say they feel ashamed and judged in their social environments, but with masks covering half their faces, they gain anonymity. One by one, they are called by numbers and not by their names.

– Attacks – “The hardest thing for me was deciding how I was going to get here, because I know there’s a lot of stigma,” says Ehrece, a 35-year-old engineer who has traveled more than 1,000 miles from Dallas.

“I asked the taxi driver to drop me off at the gas station up ahead and walked all the way here, so I wouldn’t know where I was going,” admitted the young woman, who has a boyfriend and doesn’t want to start a family now for professional reasons.

Ehrece does not exaggerate. The so-called “Heartbeat Law” in effect in Texas since September makes it possible to criminalize anyone who contributes to the procedure, including drivers or medical personnel.

“They don’t make it easy for you,” lamented Emily, a 35-year-old yoga teacher who doesn’t want to be a mother. “Before you come you worry that someone will attack you outside the clinic or that some crazy person will come with a gun.”

The changes don’t scare Dr. Franz Theard, responsible for the clinic. The 73-year-old obstetrician has been performing abortions since 1984, shortly before assailants in the United States bombed clinics and killed doctors.

“We were lucky that the state of New Mexico has very liberal laws,” he told AFP. “We have certification for everything, but they don’t chase us. In Texas, we had to report every single detail on every patient on a monthly basis.”

Theard no longer performs surgery, prescribing only abortion pills, allowed until the tenth week in New Mexico: one pill of Mifepristone, which stops the pregnancy from progressing, and four of Misoprostol the next day, which induces bleeding. The procedure costs $700, with some socioeconomic exceptions.

Like the clinic’s nurses and assistants, Theard doesn’t fear retaliation, nor is he intimidated by the few people who stand outside his clinic every day asking patients to rethink their decision.

Inside, the phone keeps ringing. “How many weeks do you have?”, asks assistant Rocío Negrete over the phone. “We have appointments, but we can’t see you until the tenth week,” she continues.

The dialogue is repeated several times a day. Negrete says that, with the restrictions, the number of patients from other states increased. But some women, out of fear or economic reasons, cross another border.

– “Exhaustive” – ​​Half an hour’s drive away, in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez, some pharmacies sell over-the-counter Misoprostol, also indicated to treat ulcers. A box of 28 pills costs between 20 and 50 dollars. Mifepristone is not available overtly, but is offered illicitly.

“Women buy it and don’t know how to take it,” said a pharmacist in Ciudad Juárez with a box of Misoprostol in hand. “It’s a danger, they can bleed, so it’s best to see a doctor.”

In Santa Teresa, women, with different contexts and economic circumstances, agree that this is why the legality of the procedure and ending stigma are important.

“If a woman wants to have an abortion, she will. There will be all sorts of illegal alternatives, with which a woman can even die,” says Ehrece.

“It’s exhausting. It doesn’t make sense that in 2022 we can’t make our own decisions,” he adds.