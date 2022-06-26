What to put in WhatsApp Message?

The WhatsApp message tool is not only for putting beautiful and reflective phrases, but it is also quite useful for an important announcement. That’s because you can insert a fixed message there on your profile for all contacts to see.

The message allows you to leave ready-made messages or a personalized notice. It’s important to remember, though, that the text size in space is limited to 139 characters, so it’s always a good idea to put the key points of your notice in the message or choose shorter catchphrases.

You can use conventional characters like letters and numbers, emojis and special characters — like graphic symbols, maths, punctuation marks, accent marks, and even Greek alphabet letters. If you do not want to define a fixed phrase, you can leave the field blank.

How to Customize Messages in WhatsApp on Android

Open WhatsApp and tap the three dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen and select Settings; Tap on the first session, where your photo is, to open your profile options; Tap the pencil icon on the Quick Note page to write your message, or select a ready-made message in the Select Note section.

How to set up WhatsApp Message on Android (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

How to Customize WhatsApp Messages on iPhone (iOS)

Open WhatsApp and tap the Settings icon in the lower right corner of the screen; Tap on the first session, where your photo is, to open your profile options; Tap the pencil icon on the Quick Note page to write your message, or select a ready-made message in the Select Note section.

How to set up WhatsApp Message on iOS (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

How to Customize Messages in WhatsApp on the Web/Desktop

Open WhatsApp Web/Desktop and tap the profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen to open your profile options; Tap the pencil icon on the Note page to write your message. The web version of WhatsApp does not have the ready messages option.

How to set up WhatsApp Message on WhatsApp Web (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

Who can see the scraps?

The default setting of WhatsApp message allows all contacts to have access to the fixed message on your profile, but it is one of the features of the app that can have the display changed through the privacy settings.

You can limit the view to: anyone, contacts in your address book, or nobody. If you have contacts blocked in the app, they cannot access your message. To configure the display of your message, just follow the steps below:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings. Tap on the Account option and then select Privacy. In the Privacy section, tap Message. Choose your preferred configuration.

How to configure Message display on WhatsApp (Screenshot: Munich Shih)

What to put in WhatsApp Message?

Recado is a good tool to let all contacts know about something important. Establishments can use the feature as a way to warn customers about opening hours on a holiday, put the company’s slogan or what it does, for example.

In addition, Recado can also be used to leave orders, for example — if a person or company receives many requests for quotations for some service or product, they can use the field to warn people who only receive requests by email, by example.

The tool is also useful to let your contacts or clients know that you are on vacation, on a retreat or that you will respond later so you don’t leave them unanswered for a long time.