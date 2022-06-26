WhatsApp allows you to hide photo and other information for some contacts

Last June 15th, the Whatsapp started making new features available to its users. Now, the messaging app will allow you to hide a series of information, such as your profile picture, “Message”, “Status” and “Last seen”. The best part is that it will be possible to choose which contacts will not be able to see the information.

Update was in testing since the beginning of the year

The information that WhatsApp was working on ways to give users more privacy is not recent. Since the beginning of the year, the website specialized in the messenger, WABetaInfo, had already revealed the initiatives.

However, in the last week the features began to be implemented definitively. They promise to meet an old demand from users and provide more freedom to hide information. In times when privacy is a key factor, updating fits like a glove for everyone.

How to hide photo and status on WhatsApp?

First, know that before the hiding of information included three possibilities: “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “Nobody”. Now, WhatsApp now offers a fourth possibility: “My contacts except…”. This ensures that only specific people cannot see more about you within the platform.

The novelty is available for both Android and iOS (iPhone) and can be accessed as follows:

1 – Enter the messaging app and go to settings;

2 – Access the privacy area within WhatsApp;

3 – Choose which features you want to customize.

If the novelty is not yet available on your device, just access the app store on your smartphone. Look for WhatsApp and see if there is an option to update the app. Make the pending update and repeat the process to access the privacy news inside the messenger.

The procedure is the same for any type of device that is compatible with the most current version of the messaging application.