WhatsApp launches function that can cause ‘fights’ in groups

A new feature released by Whatsapp allows a person to be silenced during a Video call. Basically, the new tool makes it possible to mute the audio of a participant, usually in cases of open microphone or when the environment in which the person is has a high level of noise and noise.

However, unlike applications used in videoconferencing, such as zoom and Microsoft Teamwhere only the administrator of the call can perform the function of muting someone, on WhatsApp, any participant of the call has this power to silence a colleague. The functionality also applies to audio calls as well.

Function can generate discord among participants

Even though it seems beneficial, at first, the novelty can become negative, especially in cases of heated discussions. In case someone wants to silence the other, this can generate more and more discord in the call. What happens is that control is not in the hands of a single administrator, but in the hands of all participants.

In addition to the ability to mute a person on the call, the newly launched feature also allows direct messaging to those on the call, making communication easier.

At WhatsApp news are not limited to audio and video calls. Last week, the messenger also released a new feature that allows the user to choose which contacts can view their profile picture, as well as the “last seen” status.