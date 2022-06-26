which movie will air on Sunday on TV Globo?

A fantasy movie will be on Today’s Maximum Temperature, Sunday, June 26 (26/06), on TV Globo’s schedule, at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time). Its about “Snow White the Huntsman”.

A widowed king falls in love with Ravenna (Charlize Theron), but she has evil plans that end up leading the man to death. The woman, therefore, gets the kingdom.

With the situation, the monarch’s daughter is imprisoned in the dungeon during her childhood and adolescence. When the young woman (Kristen Stewart) manages to flee the place, the two begin a confrontation.

The villain hires the hunter Eric (Chris Hemsworth) with the aim of having her prey back. But the contractor will realize that accepting the mission was a mistake.

see trailer

Snow White the Huntsman

When: Today, Sunday, June 19 (19/06), at 12:30 pm

Where: Globo open channel

