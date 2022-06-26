With Endrick, Palmeiras ends preparation to seek title of the Copa do Brasil under-17

Palmeiras is ready to face Vasco for the return match of the Copa do Brasil under-17 final. This Saturday morning, Endrick and company trained in Laranjeiras, in Rio de Janeiro, and, after the activity, midfielder Luis Guilherme designed the decision.

”We prepared very well, we know we have the advantage. Now it’s time to prepare and focus that, God willing, we’ll come out with the title. We have to pressure the guys, have more will than them and a winning mentality”, said the player.

”It’s great to play with these beasts. Most of the boys who are playing have been together since the under-11s. Now it’s time to focus and, God willing, come out with the title”, he concluded.

This Saturday, the training, which lasted an hour, started with a warm-up work. Afterwards, coach Rafael Paiva led a technical work focused on maintaining ball possession. Then, the squad was divided into two teams for a tactical training on a reduced field, with an emphasis on ball outings and pressure. Finally, some players practiced free kicks and penalties.

In the first leg of the final, played in São Paulo, Palmeiras got an elastic victory by 4 to 1. Endrick scored twice, while Thalys and Figueiredo scored one each. Now, Vasco will have to win by four goals to take the cup. In case of a three-way lead, the decision will go to penalties. The ball rolls at 11 am (Brasilia time) this Sunday.

