With Gabriel Menino in midfield, Abel Ferreira can make up to four changes in the Palmeiras team against Avaí

Verdão starts the round as the isolated leader of the Brasileirão, and can increase his lead if he wins away from home

Isolated leader of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras visit Avai, this Sunday afternoon (26), for a confrontation valid for the 14th round of the Brasileirão. The teams face each other at 16:00, in Ressacada. Verdão currently occupies the top of the table, with 28 points – three more than rival Corinthians, in second place.

If they win away from home, Alviverde can shoot even more in the lead, depending on the result in the classic between Corinthians and Santos. To face Leão in Florianópolis, Abel Ferreira will return to the edge of the field, recovered from Covid-19. The Portuguese coach will have an important absence: suspended, midfielder Danilo is out of the match. Gabriel Menino should be the substitute.

On the other hand, Raphael Veiga is back at the disposal of the coaching staff and should be an option on the bench. Abel can still choose to spare some pieces of the team. On Wednesday (29), the Club faces Cerro Porteño, in Paraguay, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

Left-back Piquerez and forwards Dudu and Rony are among the possible starters to be preserved. A probable lineup of the palmeirense team has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez (Jorge); Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Dudu (Wesley) and Rony (Rafael Navarro).