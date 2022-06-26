With one game less, Cruzeiro ends the round with ten points more than the 5th

photo: Publicity/Cruise Cruzeiro can open even more advantage in case of victory over Sport at Mineirão

Cruzeiro ended the 14th Series B with a ten-point advantage over Sport, 5th in the competition. Raposa saw the main competitors for access stumble in the round and continues with a good advantage for the teams fighting for a spot in the G4.

The results that benefited Cruzeiro in the round were the draws between Sport and Tombense. This Saturday, Leão da Ilha played at home with Brusque and was 0-0. After the negative result, coach Gilmar Dal Pozzo was fired. The Pernambuco team is Raposa’s next opponent in Serie B.

This Sunday, it was Tombense’s turn to draw at home. The team from Minas started losing to Náutico, but had the expulsion of the opposing goalkeeper and a dubious penalty to guarantee equality by 1 to 1.

Thus, the Series B table looks like this:

1st Cruise – 31 points

2nd Vasco – 30 points

3rd Bahia – 25 points

4th Guild – 22 points

5th – Sport – 21 points

6th – Tombense – 20 points

Cruzeiro has a large advantage and one more game. The match against Ituano, away from home, was postponed to July 5th.

The celestial team returns to the field next Tuesday. Cruzeiro receives Sport at 9:30 pm at Mineirão. More than 35 thousand people from Cruzeiro have already guaranteed tickets for the direct confrontation against Leão.