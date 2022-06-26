Would you like to have a “digital twin” generated with Artificial Intelligence?

Last Wednesday (22), NBA star, entrepreneur and philanthropist Carmelo Anthony introduced his “digital twin” – called Digital Melo – on the main stage of the Collision Conference, an event held in Toronto, Canada, with on-site coverage. of Digital Look.

For former Google president Eric Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Futures, the moment is not far off when we will all have our own digital replica produced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) – a “second me”, in his words – living in the called metaverse.

According to Schmidt, this should happen within the next five years. “You’ll have a system that will assist you, that you can coach, that can speak like you and that can represent you with some limitations in certain situations.”

If the idea of ​​a virtual world inhabited by avatars representing real people is really close to being realized, are you ready to have your own digital twin?

To help (or hinder) your answer, let’s remember another point that has been highlighted in the media recently on the same subject: a Google engineer revealed that the company’s Artificial Intelligence, called LaMDA (Language Model for Dialog Applications), won own life and that he would even have hired his own lawyer.

What if your digital twin comes to life? Who takes responsibility for his actions? Image: metamorworks/Shutterstock

And then? Can you imagine your digital replica taking on a life of its own? Is this even possible?

In a recent interview with Olhar Digital Newsthe specialist in Technology and Innovation, Arthur Igreja, commented on these new AI technologies that are being developed with levels of intelligence close to that of humans to perform specific tasks.

He said research is still far from reaching an AI with exactly the same human characteristics. “For the breadth and complexity of the human being, which is what’s called broad artificial intelligence, we’re not even remotely close.”

Did Google’s Artificial Intelligence Really Come to Life?

For Igreja, what happened in relation to LaMDA has to do with the fact that it is a robot programmed to interact through dialogue and, due to its high capacity, it may have impressed the engineer. The expert believes that the removal of the employee does not necessarily mean that Google wants to hide something from society, but only that the company is preserving its projects.

The expert ruled out the possibility of machines revolting against society, as happens in science fiction films. He warned that, in fact, we should pay attention to companies and people who hold these technologies and can misuse this power.

It’s the same concern of Rob Enderle, an American technology analyst known for having worked at several technology companies, including EMS Development Company, ROLM Systems and IBM.

In an interview with BBC News, Enderle, who believes that we will have the first versions of thinking human digital twins before the end of this decade, said that “their emergence will require a huge amount of pondering and ethical considerations, because a thinking replica of ourselves can be incredibly useful to employers.”

“What happens if your company creates a digital twin of you and says ‘hey, you have this digital twin that we don’t pay a salary to, so why are we still paying you’?” Enderle warned, stating that the question of who is the owning such digital twins will be one of the defining questions of the impending metaverse era.

Who would be responsible for the acts performed by the “digital twin”?

Senior AI researcher at Oxford University, Professor Sandra Wachter understands the appeal of creating digital twins from humans. “It’s reminiscent of exciting sci-fi novels, and right now, that’s where he’s at.”

Asked about the question of responsibility for actions in case a digital avatar commits a crime, for example, or wins a prize. She adds that this will depend on the still much-discussed ‘nature versus nurture’ issue. “It will depend on good luck and bad luck, friends, family, your socioeconomic background and environment and of course your personal choices.”

As we can see, the development of an Artificial Intelligence that is so faithful to its human model is something that involves many considerations. We have a long way to go before we can understand and shape a person’s life from beginning to end – if that ever really becomes a possible reality. For now, we will keep an eye on the evolution of such technologies.

