Young man wins a millionaire inheritance, but he can run out of money if he doesn’t fulfill his father’s last wish

The story of a 26-year-old young woman has been talked about on social media after she asked for help on the internet, as she would have received an inheritance of R$ 62 million, but is unable to access her fortune.

Clare Brown lives in a suburb of Sydney, Australia, with his wife and a young daughter and says she is having a hard time not being able to fulfill her father’s last request.

She explained that the old man had left a clause in the will stating that Clare could get all the money, as long as she got a job and did something ‘good for society’.

However, the girl declared to be autistic and suffer from attention deficit. That is, the chances of her getting a job opportunity are lower, according to her.

Now, the Australian asks for help on social media so that she can fulfill the mission received and, finally, get the millionaire inheritance left by her father.

“Can you please stop all this ‘me get a job’ business. I’m broke and I can’t do anything about it,” said the young woman, who currently lives on government aid to feed her family.