Yuri Alberto, Balbuena and Pulgar: Corinthians president takes caution when talking about reinforcements | Corinthians

– He’s a player we’re talking to, also with Zenit, but I don’t want to say anything so as not to create expectations or disrupt negotiations. We wait for the next few days to be successful – declared the leader.

– I just want to talk about the outcome, sometimes things change along the way. The crowd is anxious, so are we, but I don’t want to create an expectation and I prefer not to talk about it until I conclude, and God willing with success – he commented.

1 of 4 Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians — Photo: Marcelo Braga Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians — Photo: Marcelo Braga

According to Duílio, the negotiation with Yuri Alberto will be on loan. The director avoided giving details about the operation.

The Corinthians president also spoke about other names recently related to the team, such as Chilean midfielder Pulgar, from Fiorentina (on loan to Galatsaray) and Paraguayan defender Balbuena (ex-Timão, now at Dinamo Moscow).

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 4 Yuri Alberto can reinforce Corinthians — Photo: Disclosure/Zenit Yuri Alberto can reinforce Corinthians — Photo: Disclosure/Zenit

– We know that we are very close to a transfer window, it is time to mention many names. We have already made it clear that we are looking for two or three pieces to balance our squad, but there is nothing advanced with any of these athletes (Balbuena and Pulgar) – he assured.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

– They are athletes that we observe, nothing more. With Balbuena we have a good relationship, a contact, but he remains at the club and there is nothing to speculate about. Depends if you’re going to arrive, you’re going to lose someone. Unfortunately, you can’t have everything, but step by step we are improving the team. Make all the effort necessary to bring more quality to the cast – he said.

3 of 4 Balbuena was named after Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians Balbuena was named after Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians

On exits, Duílio Monteiro Alves reiterated that João Victor has interested parties and can be negotiated. Nothing, however, close to an outcome for the Corinthians defender, possibly the team’s main target in the mid-year market. Porto, Benfica and Sevilla have already emerged as potential destinations.

– There are interested parties, this is public, but there is nothing forwarded or very close to being closed. You asked about Balbuena, we depend on some moves to take the next step – stated the Corinthians president.

– Corinthians is served by good defenders today, Bruno Méndez returned, Robert played a good game today, Raul has good defenders. That’s why it’s not a priority at the moment, but if we lose something, it becomes. Football changes a lot – he ended.

“Acceptable result”, says Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

4 of 4 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!