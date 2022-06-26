Zahavi refuses Botafogo’s proposal at the request of the family | Botafogo



Eran Zahavi, striker of the Israel selection, ended negotiations with Botafogo – Photo: Disclosure / PSV

Published 06/26/2022 10:10

The four-month soap opera between Botafogo and Zahavi is over, and without a happy ending. The Israeli striker refused the club’s proposal, initial information from the ‘TF Channel’ and confirmed by the report. The invasion of fans to the CT was one of the reasons for the refusal, but the family did not want to live in Rio de Janeiro. He will hit with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

During the negotiation, Zahavi made several demands of the board in addition to the request for security and an apartment. According to ‘Blog do Gentile’, from the website ‘Fogãonet’, the striker also wanted Botafogo to hire fellow countryman Omer Atzili, Maccabi Haifa, from Israel, to help him adapt to Rio. The club did not accept it after analysis by the scout departments of Crystal Palace and alvinegro.

Another request made was to receive at least the same salary as Gabigol, from Flamengo. This part of the negotiation was the easiest and Botafogo was willing to pay 4 million euros (about R$ 22 million) until the end of the contract, in 2023, which would give R$ 1.2 million per month, according to the journalist’s blog.

With Zahavi’s refusal this weekend, Botafogo turns its attention to other options that it had been analyzing since the negotiation began to get complicated. The Israeli is yet another name in European football that investor John Textor is trying to sign and has difficulties. Before, Edinson Cavani did not get it right and recently James Rodrigues said he is waiting for proposals from European clubs.