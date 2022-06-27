6 facts about “My Best Friend’s Wedding”

Image from “My Best Friend’s Wedding”. Photo: Publicity/Columbia Pictures

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” debuted in theaters 25 years ago

Starring Julia Roberts, the film was marked as a classic of romantic comedies

We have gathered 6 curiosities about the production that was immortalized in the history of cinema

Exactly 25 years ago, the world knew one of the most classic romantic comedies in the history of cinema in yet another brilliant role by Julia Roberts after starring in “Pretty Woman”. Starred by the actress alongside Dermot Mulroney, the film “My Best Friend’s Wedding” was released in 1997 when Cameron Diaz placed among the great stars of Hollywood for playing the supporting role in the story: the bride of the best friend.

In the plot, Julianne, played by Julia Roberts, and Michael, played by Dermot Mulroney, agree to get married at 28 if they were still single. However, days before the date arrives, the young woman receives the news that her best friend is going to marry another, lived by Cameron Diaz, and finds herself in love with him when she accepts the invitation to be godmother.

protagonist change

Played by Julia Roberts, the lead role in the film was first offered to Sarah Jessica Parker. However, having signed a contract for the series “Sex and the City”, she declined the invitation.

That friendly indication

Cameron Diaz and Julia Roberts in “My Best Friend’s Wedding”. Photo: Publicity/Columbia Pictures

Cameron Diaz’s choice to play Kimberly, his best friend’s fiancée, was made on the recommendation of none other than Julia Roberts, the protagonist of the plot. Drew Barrymore had auditioned for the same role.

George was a stake

Young George, played by Rupert Everett, was only a small part of the initial script, but test screenings of the film showed that audiences reacted very well to the actor’s scenes with Julia Roberts. Because of this, new scenes were written with the stereotype of the “gay best friend”.

chinese remake

Image from “My Best Friend’s Wedding”, 2016. Photo: Disclosure/Netflix

That’s right! There is a Chinese version of the 1997 classic. Released in 2016, the remake is available on Netflix with minor differences from the original plot. Jules changed her name to Gu Gia and is a fashion editor, unlike the food critic of the first film.

Cast not known

The actors of the production had not met in person until the recordings and this would have helped when filming the scenes. “Neither of us knew each other before we made the movie and we just had great chemistry. It just worked. I mean, we all liked each other,” Julia Roberts said in an interview with “Daily Pop”.

almost a musical

A musical version of “My Best Friend’s Wedding” was even announced with a British cast and installations in the United Kingdom and Ireland. However, the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic eventually resulted in the play being cancelled.

