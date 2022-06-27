Abortion: The companies that will pay for employee travel to terminate a pregnancy in the US

Admin 47 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Disney logo

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Disney has 80,000 employees in Florida, which will tighten rules on abortions

Big companies including Disney, JP Morgan and Meta (owner of Facebook) have told employees they will cover travel expenses for abortions as millions of American women now have restricted access to the procedure.

In a landmark decision, the United States Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion on Friday (6/24) when reviewing the ruling in the “Roe v Wade” case.

This paved the way for US states to ban the procedure.

Other companies, such as Amazon, had already announced similar measures.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

World crisis threatens to drag Brazilian economy – 06/27/2022

This is the online version for this Monday’s edition (27/6) of the Pra Beginr o …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved