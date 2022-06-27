Abortion: The companies that will pay for employee travel to terminate a pregnancy in the US

26 June 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Disney has 80,000 employees in Florida, which will tighten rules on abortions

Big companies including Disney, JP Morgan and Meta (owner of Facebook) have told employees they will cover travel expenses for abortions as millions of American women now have restricted access to the procedure.

In a landmark decision, the United States Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion on Friday (6/24) when reviewing the ruling in the “Roe v Wade” case.

This paved the way for US states to ban the procedure.

Other companies, such as Amazon, had already announced similar measures.

But since the decision, a growing number of companies have confirmed that they will cover the travel costs of their employees, through their health plans, if they have to leave their home state to have an abortion.

Disney said it had told its employees that it recognized the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision and remained committed to giving them “comprehensive access” to affordable health care, including family planning and reproductive care, “no matter where they live.”

Disney employs about 80,000 people in Florida, where the governor has already signed into law a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is due to take effect on July 1.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Amazon had already announced similar measures before the Supreme Court’s decision

Investment bank JP Morgan also told its US officials it would cover travel expenses for medical services, including “legal abortions”, according to a June 1 memo seen by the Reuters news agency.

“We are focused on the health and well-being of our employees and want to ensure equitable access to all benefits,” a spokeswoman for the bank said Friday.

Another major US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, also said it would cover travel expenses for employees who need to travel to another state for an abortion starting July 1, according to Reuters.

Meta said it intends to reimburse travel expenses where permitted by law, “for employees who will need them to access healthcare outside the state.”

“We are in the process of evaluating how best to do this, given the legal complexities involved,” a spokesperson added.

Other companies that have indicated they will take similar steps include publisher Condé Nast, clothing brand Levi Strauss and transportation companies Lyft and Uber.

Lyft also said it would legally protect drivers in cases of miscarriage, with a spokesperson adding that “no driver should have to ask a passenger where they are going and why.”

Several other companies, including Amazon, Yelp and Citigroup, had already said ahead of the Supreme Court ruling that they would reimburse employees who travel to circumvent local restrictions on abortion.

Yelp President Jeremy Stoppelman said on Twitter that the court’s decision “puts women’s health at risk”, adding that “business leaders must speak out”.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Citigroup said it will reimburse employees who travel to circumvent abortion restrictions

Abortion will not automatically become illegal in the United States – but states will now be able to decide whether and how to allow abortions.

At least 13 have already passed “trigger laws,” which took effect when “Roe x Wade” was struck down, to ban abortion.

More than 20 states are taking steps to limit access, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Companies offering to cover the cost of traveling to another state for the procedure are likely to face a backlash from anti-abortion Republicans.

Texas lawmakers have already threatened Citigroup and Lyft with legal repercussions, while the state’s Republican Party chairman, Matt Rinaldi, has urged Republicans not to use Citi’s services.

Abortion is a highly controversial issue in the United States.

A recent Pew poll showed that 61% of adults say abortion should be legal all or most of the time, while 37% say it should be illegal all or most of the time.