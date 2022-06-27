After a great grass season, Bia falls in the premiere

Bia remains at Wimbledon for the doubles bracket Photo: Getty Images

London, England) – After having made an excellent preparation in the grass season, with titles in Nottingham and Birmingham, in addition to a semi-final in Eastbourne, Beatriz Haddad Maia said goodbye in the opening round at Wimbledon. Current 28th in the ranking and 23rd seed, Bia was surpassed by Slovenian Kaja Juvan, 62nd in the world, with partials of 6/4, 4/6 and 6/2 in 1h56.

Bia came from 12 victories and only one defeat in the preparatory tournaments. She arrived at Wimbledon with the highest ranking of her career. and was seeded in a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. Despite the early drop at Wimbledon, the 26-year-old from São Paulo can climb the rankings after the tournament, as this year’s edition is not worth points and direct competitors like Angelique Kerber and Madison Keys have points to defend.

This was Bia’s ninth participation in a Grand Slam bracket and her best campaigns continue to be six second rounds, including two at Wimbledon, in 2017 and 2019. In the current season, the number 1 in Brazil had surpassed her debut in Australia. and also at Roland Garros. She is still in the doubles bracket, alongside Polish Magdalena Frech, but will have a tough debut against Indian Sania Mirza and Czech Lucie Hradecka, 6th seed in the tournament.

Brazil still has one more representative in the women’s singles bracket, the São Paulo Laura Pigossi, 124th in the ranking, which will compete in its first Grand Slam main draw. His first rival will be the Slovakian Kristina Kucova. This is the first time since 1989 that the country has two tennis players in a Slam bracket.

Bia had difficulties in returns and only created a break-point

During the first set, Juvan served very well and didn’t face break-points. The Slovenian was also successful in her attempts to call the Brazilian to the net, executing her drop-shots very well. The only break was won by Juvan in the last game of the partial, but Bia had already escaped a break-point in her first game of serve.

Bia reacted in the second set by getting a break, taking advantage of her only break-point in the entire match and knew how to sustain the advantage. But right at the beginning of the third set, Juvan regained the lead and served well again, having conceded just eight points in his service in the decisive part. Bia could not threaten her rival, making many mistakes in returns. In addition, the Slovenian was successful whenever she looked for parallels to define points. She would get yet another break to define victory in three sets.

Bia made more winners than Juvan in the match, but made 34 unforced errors against 25 of the rival. In addition, he ended up facing seven break-points and allowed three breaks, having only one chance in the Slovenian service. The Brazilian’s tormentor, Juvan plays in the second round against the winner of the match between the Australian Maddison Inglis and the Hungarian Dalma Galfi.