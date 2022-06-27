After closing with Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal wants to move forward in negotiations for Raphinha

London club has a new round of talks scheduled for this week with the Brazilian’s staff

After closing the signing of Gabriel Jesus for 45 million pounds, Arsenal are hoping to advance through Raphinha. As I knew to GOALthe London club has a new round of talks with the Brazilian’s staff scheduled for this week.

Barcelona also maintain contacts through Raphinha and have the player’s preference, but they find themselves with little financial power at the moment. In order to advance, the Catalan club would need to get rid of an athlete who has a high salary.

Given this scenario, Arsenal is ahead in the race to sign the Brazilian and will try to accelerate negotiations this week. The intention of the British is to increase the proposal and seek a quick outcome to, if necessary, seek another name in the market.

Although Leeds remain firm in their bid for 65 million pounds, Raphinha’s staff believe the club will accept an offer of around 50 million pounds. Tottenham and Chelsea continue to monitor the situation, but have not yet opened negotiations for the Brazilian.

Fundamental in the campaign that saved Leeds from relegation last season, Raphinha scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists in 36 games. He also stood out with the shirt of the Brazilian team and is highly rated to be one of Tite’s 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.